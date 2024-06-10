A 63-year-old man from Florida went through a horrifying ordeal after his colon protruded from his abdomen following a forceful sneeze and cough. The incident occurred while the man was having breakfast with his wife at a restaurant (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Man sneezed so hard his colon fell out of his body while having breakfast
Recent Surgery Left Man VulnerableReports indicate that the man had undergone abdominal surgery recently. This surgery addressed complications from prior procedures, including the removal of his bladder due to prostate cancer. Unfortunately, the stitches from this recent surgery were removed that very morning, leaving the incision weak.
Sneeze Triggers Medical EmergencyThe sudden sneeze and cough caused the surgical wound to reopen, allowing a portion of the man's colon to protrude. He experienced sharp pain and upon lifting his shirt, discovered the extent of the issue.
Thankfully, paramedics arrived quickly and found the man with a significant amount of his bowel exposed through the reopened incision. Fortunately, there wasn't excessive blood loss, and the protruding organ remained unharmed.
Successful Surgery and RecoveryThe man was rushed to the hospital where medical professionals were able to safely return his colon back into his abdomen. Surgeons employed multiple stitching techniques, including advanced and strong figure-of-eight sutures, to ensure the wound wouldn't reopen again.
The man remained hospitalized for six days and recovered without complications. This case highlights the potential risks associated with post-surgical wounds, especially following procedures involving the removal of organs.
The American Journal of Medical Case Reports documented the incident. The report acknowledges that wound reopening is a known complication after surgery; however, bowel protrusion through the abdominal wall after a cystectomy is a rarely reported occurrence.
Reference:
Source-Medindia