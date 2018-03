List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Oral Cancer. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Oral Cancer

Carmustine Carmustine is an anti-cancer drug, prescribed for certain types of cancers like multiple myeloma, brain tumor, Hodgkin’s and non – Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The medication restricts the advancement of the cancer cell growth in the body.

Cisplatin Cisplatin is a platinum-based chemotherapy agent, prescribed for ovarian cancer, bladder cancer and metastatic testicular tumors either alone or with other medications. Trade Names : More...

Cyclophosphamide Cyclophosphamide is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for many types of cancers like lymphatic cancer, cancer of white blood cells and plasma cells, etc,. It slows or stops the growth of cancer cells in your body. Trade Names : More...

Doxorubicin Doxorubicin is a cytotoxic anthracycline antibiotic, prescribed for treating various types of cancer. Trade Names : More...

Flutamide Flutamide is an oral non-steroidal antiandrogen, mainly prescribed for prostate cancer. The medication blocks the effect of androgen hormone and thereby inhibits the growth and spread of cancer cells. Trade Names :

Lomustine Lomustine is an alkylating agent, prescribed for certain types of cancer. Trade Names :

Tamoxifen Tamoxifen is an antiestrogen, prescribed for breast cancer. It is also used for infertility, gynecomastia, ductal carcinoma either alone or with other medications. Trade Names : More...