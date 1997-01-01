medindia
Drugs for Meningitis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Meningitis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Meningitis

Ceftizoxime

Ceftizoxime is active against a wide range of gram-positive and gram-negative organisms and is used in the treatment of lower respiratory tract infections, gonorrhea, pelvic inflammatory disease that also has appropriate antichlamydial coverage, intra abdominal infections, septicemia, skin infections, bone and joint infections, and in infections that are resistant to other cephalosporins, aminoglycosides, or penicillins. Ceftizoxime belongs to the third generation cephalosporin antibiotic class. It is resistant to a board spectrum of beta-lactamases. It acts by interfering with the last step (cross-linking of peptidoglycans) of cell wall synthesis in bacteria. This leads to a reduction of cell wall stability and leads to cell lysis. Ceftizoxime sodium is the sodium salt form of ceftizoxime.
Trade Names :
Cefizox (250mg) | Cefizox (500mg) | Cefizox (1000mg)

Flucytosine

Flucytosine is an antifungal agent, prescribed for serious infections (eg- candida, meningitis and pulmonary infections) caused by certain fungi either alone or with other medications.

Meropenem

Meropenem is a carbapenem antibiotic, prescribed for bacterial infections like skin and skin structure infections, bacterial meningitis, serious nosocomial infections like septicaemia, febrile neutropenia, intraabdominal and pelvic infections. The medication inhibits cell wall synthesis in bacteria, and thereby leading to cell death.
Trade Names :
U Life | Rescue 250 | Merosav | Merospan (250 mg) | Amropenem (250 mg) | Meropam (250mg) | Vopenem (250mg) | Meronem | Maxopen | Merocrit
Meningitis

Meningitis

Meninges are the three layers of membrane that cover the brain and infection of the cerebrospinal fluid between them causes meningitis the disease of the meninges.
