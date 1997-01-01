Drugs for Meningitis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Meningitis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Meningitis

Amphotericin B Amphotericin B is an antibiotic, prescribed for life-threatening fungal infections. It is also effective in treating leishmaniasis. Newer preparations of Amphotericin B with lipid are now available which show lesser side effects than the older preparations. Trade Names : More...

Ampicillin Ampicillin is beta-lactam antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as UTI, meningitis, gonorrhea, pneumonia, bronchitis, ear, lung, skin and respiratory tract infections. Trade Names : More...

Ceftriaxone Ceftriaxone is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections such as gonorrhea, pelvic inflammatory disease, middle ear infection, meningitis (inflammation of the covering of the brain), and infections of the lungs, ears, skin, urinary tract, blood, bones and joints and typhoid. Trade Names : More...

Cytarabine Cytarabine is a chemotherapy agent, prescribed for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Cytarabine slows the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body. Trade Names : More...

Flucytosine Flucytosine is an antifungal agent, prescribed for serious infections (eg- candida, meningitis and pulmonary infections) caused by certain fungi either alone or with other medications.

Meropenem Meropenem is a carbapenem antibiotic, prescribed for bacterial infections like skin and skin structure infections, bacterial meningitis, serious nosocomial infections like septicaemia, febrile neutropenia, intraabdominal and pelvic infections. The medication inhibits cell wall synthesis in bacteria, and thereby leading to cell death. Trade Names : More...

Phenobarbital Phenobarbital is a barbiturate, prescribed for seizures and as a sedative to relieve anxiety. Trade Names : More...