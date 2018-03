List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Hives. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Hives

Brompheniramine Brompheniramine is an antihistamine agent, prescribed for respiratory allergies, common cold, itching, hives (urticaria) and other allergic reactions. The medication works by inhibiting the effect of histamines in the body and thereby reducing the symptoms caused due to allergic reactions.

Cetirizine Cetirizine is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic reactions. Trade Names : More...

Cyproheptadine Cyproheptadine is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic rhinitis. Trade Names : More...

Doxepin Doxepin is an antidepressant, prescribed for depression. Trade Names :

Fexofenadine Fexofenadine is an antihistamine, prescribed for seasonal allergic reactions such as runny nose, sneezing, red, itchy, or watery eyes; itching. Trade Names : More...

Loratadine Loratadine is an antihistamine, prescribed for allergic conditions. Trade Names : More...

Promethazine Promethazine is an antihistamine and antiemetic, prescribed for allergic conditions, prevention of motion sickness, and to control nausea and vomiting during and after surgery. Trade Names : More...