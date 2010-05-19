medindia
Drugs for Hepatitis C

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Hepatitis C. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Hepatitis C

Boceprevir

Boceprevir is a protease inhibitor, prescribed for chronic hepatitis C.

Daclatasvir

Daclatasvir belongs to a group of antiviral medications called Hepatitis C virus (NS5A) inhibitors prescribed along with sofosbuvir for the treatment of chronic HCV genotype 3 infection. The drug mainly works by stopping the hepatitis C virus from multiplying and spreading inside the body.

Glecaprevir and Pibrentasvir

Glecaprevir (a HCV NS3/4A protease inhibitor) and pibrentasvir (HCV NS5A phosphoprotein inhibitor) combination is used for the treatment of all genotypes (1-6) of chronic hepatitis C virus infection either without cirrhosis or with compensated early stage cirrhosis in adults. Hepatitis C is a viral disease that causes swelling of the liver which leads to reduced liver function, cirrhosis, liver failure or in some cases death. This fixed-dose combination is also used to treat adult patients suffering from HCV genotype infection 1 who have been already treated with either HCV NS3/4A protease inhibitors or HCV NS5A inhibitors but not in combination.

Interferon Alfacon-1

Interferon Alfacon-1 is an interferon, prescribed for hepatitis C virus infection.

Interferon Alpha- Two B

Interferon Alpha- Two B is an antiviral drug, prescribed for chronic hepatitis B and C either alone or with other medications. It is also used to treat certain types of cancer.

Ledipasvir and Sofosbuvir

The ledipasvir and sofosbuvir combination is used in the treatment of chronic Hepatitis C infection (A viral infection which causes severe damage to the liver) with genotype 1,4, 5 and 6. Sofosbuvir and ledipasvir are antiviral medications that belong to nucleotide polymerase inhibitors and HCV NS5A inhibitor groups, respectively. The drugs prevent the multiplication of the virus. The combination is sometimes prescribed along with another antiviral drug ribavirin.

Simeprevir

Simeprevir belongs to a group of medications called Hepatitis C protease inhibitors and is prescribed for the treatment of chronic Hepatitis C infections. It is used in combination with peginterferon alfa and ribavirin to treat HCV genotype 1 in patients with liver disease. The drug acts by reducing the number of Hepatitis C virus in the body.

Sofosbuvir and Velpatasvir

The sofosbuvir and velpatasvir combination is an antiviral drug combination that is prescribed for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C infections. Sofosbuvir and velpatasvir belong to the nucleotide hepatitis C virus (HCV) NS5B polymerase inhibitor and HCV NS5A replication complex inhibitor groups, respectively. The combination is used with or without ribavirin for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C infections of genotype 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 and 6. The drug combination stops the replication of the HCV virus.

Telaprevir

Telaprevir is a hepatitis C virus protease inhibitor, prescribed for chronic hepatitis C virus infection with other medications.

Thymalfasin

Thymalfasin is a purified sterile lyophilized preparation, prescribed for chronic hepatitis B and chronic hepatitis C either alone or with other medications. It is also used for chemotherapy-induced immune depression.
Hepatitis C

Hepatitis C

Hepatitis C is a contagious viral disease affecting the liver that is caused by the hepatitis C virus.
