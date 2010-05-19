Drugs for Hepatitis C

Glecaprevir (a HCV NS3/4A protease inhibitor) and pibrentasvir (HCV NS5A phosphoprotein inhibitor) combination is used for the treatment of all genotypes (1-6) of chronic hepatitis C virus infection either without cirrhosis or with compensated early stage cirrhosis
in adults.
Hepatitis C is a viral disease that causes swelling of the liver which leads to reduced liver function, cirrhosis, liver failure
or in some cases death.
This fixed-dose combination is also used to treat adult patients suffering from HCV genotype infection 1 who have been already treated with either HCV NS3/4A protease inhibitors or HCV NS5A inhibitors but not in combination.