Can Ghee Help Treat Migraines? Ayurveda Says Yes!

Ghee, long cherished in Ayurveda, may offer natural relief for migraines.
- Ayurveda suggests that applying ghee topically might help reduce migraine discomfort
- Warm milk with ghee might help you sleep better and lessen migraine triggers
- Ghee promotes healthy joints, digestion, and metabolism
Ayurveda for management of migraine: A narrative review of clinical evidence
Ghee: An Ayurvedic Remedy!Clarified butter (ghee) has been an essential component of Indian kitchens and Ayurvedic medicine for centuries!
Ghee is gaining recognition as a health-promoting food that enhances taste because of its known medical properties. Vital nutrients combined with good fats inside ghee help bodily functions while preserving general health and wellbeing! (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Golden Cure for Migraines!According to Ayurvedic practices, the application of warm ghee near the nasal opening helps mitigate migraine symptoms. Ayurvedic medicine recommends using two or three drops of melted ghee in the nostrils twice per day to reduce migraine discomfort. Traditional resources indicate that this technique verifies its benefits to calm down the nervous system and reduce headache severity (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Ayurveda for management of migraine: A narrative review of clinical evidence
Ghee for Better Sleep!Warm milk combined with ghee before bedtime enhances sleep quality because both ingredients contain the sleep-promoting amino acid tryptophan. Controlling migraine triggers becomes easier when you achieve better sleep quality.
Additionally, a systematic review published in Acta Neurologica Belgica evaluated several non-pharmacologic placebo therapies for migraine prevention. The study revealed that the most significant placebo effect in lowering the incidence of migraines was ‘Sham Acupuncture,’ highlighting the complex connection between therapeutic results and treatment outcomes (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
A Tasty All-Rounder to the Rescue!Ghee and milk deliver various health advantages apart from migraine reduction,
- Consumption of ghee helps digestion by triggering stomach acid production.
- Ghee has medium-chain triglycerides, which can boost metabolic functions and enhance energy expenditure rates.
- The anti-inflammatory effects of ghee promote joint health by reducing joint pain and enabling better mobility.
Consult a healthcare professional before trying any new treatment for best results!
