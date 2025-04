Can Ghee Help Treat Migraines? Ayurveda Says Yes!

Ghee, long cherished in Ayurveda, may offer natural relief for migraines.

Highlights: Ayurveda suggests that applying ghee topically might help reduce migraine discomfort

Warm milk with ghee might help you sleep better and lessen migraine triggers

Ghee promotes healthy joints, digestion, and metabolism

Did You Know?

Ghee: An Ayurvedic Remedy!

Golden Cure for Migraines!

Ghee for Better Sleep!

A Tasty All-Rounder to the Rescue!

Consumption of ghee helps digestion by triggering stomach acid production.

by triggering stomach acid production. Ghee has medium-chain triglycerides, which can boost metabolic functions and enhance energy expenditure rates.

and enhance energy expenditure rates. The anti-inflammatory effects of ghee promote joint health by reducing joint pain and enabling better mobility.

Embrace the golden goodness of ghee and take a step toward holistic well-being!

We often add ghee to enhance flavor, but what if it could also help treat migraines? A study suggests it might! Migraine headaches are severe, recurring pains that usually affect one side of the head. They are often accompanied by nausea and sensitivity to light and sound. While prescription drugs are frequently used to treat migraines, ‘Ghee,’ a naturally occurring substance, may also be helpful! (Clarified butter (ghee) has been an essential component of Indian kitchens and Ayurvedic medicine for centuries! Ghee is gaining recognition as a health-promoting food that enhances taste because of its known medical properties. Vital nutrients combined with good fats inside ghee help bodily functions while preserving general health and wellbeing! (According to Ayurvedic practices, the application of warm ghee near the nasal opening helps mitigate migraine symptoms. Ayurvedic medicine recommends usingoftwice per day to reduce migraine discomfort. Traditional resources indicate that this technique verifies its benefits to calm down the nervous system and reduce headache severity ().Warm milk combined with ghee before bedtime enhances sleep quality because both ingredients contain theamino acid tryptophan. Controlling migraine triggers becomes easier when you achieve better sleep quality.Additionally, a systematic review published in Acta Neurologica Belgica evaluated several non-pharmacologic placebo therapies for migraine prevention. The study revealed that the most significant placebo effect in lowering the incidence of migraines was ‘ Sham Acupuncture ,’ highlighting the complex connection between therapeutic results and treatment outcomes ().Ghee and milk deliver various health advantages apart from migraine reduction,Regular ghee consumption either through nasal application or in a milk mixture may serve as a natural treatment for headaches and support overall health.Consult a healthcare professional before trying any new treatment for best results!Source-Medindia