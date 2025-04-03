Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. (2025, April 03). Can Ghee Help Treat Migraines? Ayurveda Says Yes! . Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 03, 2025 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-ghee-help-treat-migraines-ayurveda-says-yes-219445-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "Can Ghee Help Treat Migraines? Ayurveda Says Yes!". Medindia. Apr 03, 2025. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-ghee-help-treat-migraines-ayurveda-says-yes-219445-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. "Can Ghee Help Treat Migraines? Ayurveda Says Yes!". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-ghee-help-treat-migraines-ayurveda-says-yes-219445-1.htm. (accessed Apr 03, 2025).

Harvard Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran. 2025. Can Ghee Help Treat Migraines? Ayurveda Says Yes!. Medindia, viewed Apr 03, 2025, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/can-ghee-help-treat-migraines-ayurveda-says-yes-219445-1.htm.