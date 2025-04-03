About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Can Ghee Help Treat Migraines? Ayurveda Says Yes!

Written by Dr. Shanmathi Rajendran
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Apr 3 2025 4:19 PM

Ghee, long cherished in Ayurveda, may offer natural relief for migraines.

Highlights:
  • Ayurveda suggests that applying ghee topically might help reduce migraine discomfort
  • Warm milk with ghee might help you sleep better and lessen migraine triggers
  • Ghee promotes healthy joints, digestion, and metabolism
We often add ghee to enhance flavor, but what if it could also help treat migraines? A study suggests it might! Migraine headaches are severe, recurring pains that usually affect one side of the head. They are often accompanied by nausea and sensitivity to light and sound. While prescription drugs are frequently used to treat migraines, ‘Ghee,’ a naturally occurring substance, may also be helpful! (1 Trusted Source
Ayurveda for management of migraine: A narrative review of clinical evidence

Go to source)

Ghee: An Ayurvedic Remedy!

Clarified butter (ghee) has been an essential component of Indian kitchens and Ayurvedic medicine for centuries!

Ghee is gaining recognition as a health-promoting food that enhances taste because of its known medical properties. Vital nutrients combined with good fats inside ghee help bodily functions while preserving general health and wellbeing! (2 Trusted Source
sham-controlled

Go to source)


Golden Cure for Migraines!

According to Ayurvedic practices, the application of warm ghee near the nasal opening helps mitigate migraine symptoms. Ayurvedic medicine recommends using two or three drops of melted ghee in the nostrils twice per day to reduce migraine discomfort. Traditional resources indicate that this technique verifies its benefits to calm down the nervous system and reduce headache severity (1 Trusted Source
Ayurveda for management of migraine: A narrative review of clinical evidence

Go to source).


Ghee for Better Sleep!

Warm milk combined with ghee before bedtime enhances sleep quality because both ingredients contain the sleep-promoting amino acid tryptophan. Controlling migraine triggers becomes easier when you achieve better sleep quality.

Additionally, a systematic review published in Acta Neurologica Belgica evaluated several non-pharmacologic placebo therapies for migraine prevention. The study revealed that the most significant placebo effect in lowering the incidence of migraines was ‘Sham Acupuncture,’ highlighting the complex connection between therapeutic results and treatment outcomes (2 Trusted Source
sham-controlled

Go to source).


A Tasty All-Rounder to the Rescue!

Ghee and milk deliver various health advantages apart from migraine reduction,
  • Consumption of ghee helps digestion by triggering stomach acid production.
  • Ghee has medium-chain triglycerides, which can boost metabolic functions and enhance energy expenditure rates.
  • The anti-inflammatory effects of ghee promote joint health by reducing joint pain and enabling better mobility.
Regular ghee consumption either through nasal application or in a milk mixture may serve as a natural treatment for headaches and support overall health.

Consult a healthcare professional before trying any new treatment for best results!

Embrace the golden goodness of ghee and take a step toward holistic well-being!


References:
  1. Ayurveda for management of migraine: A narrative review of clinical evidence - (https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9638656/)
  2. Sham-Controlled - (https://www.cancer.gov/publications/dictionaries/cancer-terms/def/sham-controlled)

Source-Medindia


