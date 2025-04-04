About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Are Reels to Blame for Children's Worsening Vision? Experts Say "Yes"

Written by Naina Bhargava
Medically Reviewed by Colleen Fleiss M.Sc on Apr 4 2025 2:01 PM

Excessive screen time on social media reels is causing eye strain, worsening vision, and mental health issues such as isolation and fatigue.

Highlights:
  • Prolonged screen time is causing digital eye strain and myopia
  • Constant reel consumption is linked to social isolation and mental fatigue
  • Regular breaks and healthier screen habits prevent long-term damage to the eyes
Ophthalmologists are raising alarms about a noticeable increase in eye problems like dry eye syndrome, worsening nearsightedness (myopia), eye strain, and even early squinting in children. The cause? Spending hours watching short-form videos—known as "reels," on social media platforms. While the effects of these videos on mental health have already been flagged, doctors are now pointing to a new and worrying issue — something they're calling 'Reel-Induced Eye Damage.'
During a recent conference in the national capital, healthcare professionals from the Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology and the All India Ophthalmological Society discussed how excessive screen time, especially binge-watching reels on platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube, is leading to eye disorders. This surge in eye problems affects everyone, but it's hitting children and young adults the hardest (1 Trusted Source
Child eye health

Go to source).


Digital Eye Strain and Its Growing Impact on Children

Dr. Lalit Verma, President of the Asia Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology, shared a concerning story of a student who came in complaining of constant eye irritation and blurry vision. After a thorough checkup, it was found that the student’s eyes weren’t producing enough tears due to prolonged periods of watching reels. He was given eye drops and advised to follow the 20-20-20 rule — a 20-second break every 20 minutes to look at something 20 feet away.

It’s clear that many people, especially students and professionals, are struggling with digital eye strain and blurry vision as a result of being glued to fast-paced, visually stimulating content. On top of this, doctors are noting an alarming rise in social isolation, mental exhaustion, and cognitive overload linked to the constant consumption of these short-form videos.


Psychological and Physical Toll of Short Reels

Dr. Harbansh Lal, the Chairman of the Organizing Committee and Past President of the All India Ophthalmological Society, explained just how serious this issue is. He pointed out that short, captivating reels are designed to grab our attention and keep us watching for long periods of time. But this prolonged screen fixation leads to a decrease in blink rates by 50%, which results in dry-eye syndrome and issues with focusing on objects at different distances — known as accommodation spasms.

If this behavior continues unchecked, experts warn that it could lead to permanent vision damage. Dr. Lal also stressed that children who spend hours each day watching reels are at risk of developing early-onset myopia, which is worsening at an alarming rate. Adults aren’t immune either, with many reporting frequent headaches, migraines, and sleep problems from blue light exposure (2 Trusted Source
Keep an Eye on Your Child's Vision

Go to source) .


Social Isolation and Mental Fatigue from Excessive Screen Time

As more and more people — particularly students and working professionals — experience digital eye strain and worsening vision from prolonged exposure to high-speed, visually intense content, doctors are also seeing other negative side effects. People are becoming more socially isolated, mentally fatigued, and overwhelmed by constant reel consumption.

Dr. Samar Basak, President of the All India Ophthalmological Society, pointed out the broader social consequences of excessive screen time. He noted that people are so absorbed in reels that they’re neglecting real-life interactions, which is damaging family relationships and leading to a lack of focus in education and work.


Tips to Prevent Long-Term Eye Damage

Experts suggest that one of the best ways to protect your eyes is by increasing your blink rate and taking regular digital breaks. These habits, along with the occasional digital detox, can help reduce reliance on screens and prevent the long-term damage that could result from constant reel-watching. By practicing these healthier screen habits, we can all take better care of our eyes in this increasingly digital world.

Here are some quick tips to prevent long-term eye damage:
  1. Follow the 20-20-20 Rule: Take a 20-second break every 20 minutes to look at something 20 feet away.
  2. Adjust Lighting: Avoid glare by using proper lighting and positioning your screen away from direct light.
  3. Modify Screen Settings: Adjust brightness and contrast to reduce eye strain.
  4. Blink More Often: Blinking regularly helps prevent dryness and irritation.
  5. Take Breaks: Rest your eyes with longer breaks every hour.
  6. Practice Eye Exercises: Focus on distant and near objects to reduce strain.
  7. Eat Eye-Healthy Foods: Include omega-3s, vitamins, and lutein in your diet.
These habits can help reduce digital eye strain and protect your vision.

In conclusion, social media reels may be a fun escape, but their impact on our eyes and minds is becoming harder to ignore. As we continue to dive deeper into the digital world, it’s important to remember that our health should come first. Finding a balance between screen time and self-care can make all the difference in maintaining our well-being for the long haul.

References:
  1. Child eye health - (https://www.iapb.org/learn/vision-atlas/magnitude-and-projections/child-eye-health/)
  2. Keep an Eye on Your Child's Vision - (https://www.cdc.gov/vision-health/prevention/youth-vision-problems.html)

Source-Medindia


