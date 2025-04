Should Insurance Cover Obesity Medications? Older Adults Weigh In

Most older adults support Medicare covering weight medications but resist premium hikes.

Did You Know?

Why Weight Management Medications Matter for Older Adults

Semaglutide (2021) and tirzepatide (2023) – part of the incretin mimetic class, which helps reduce appetite and regulate blood sugar.

and – part of the class, which helps reduce appetite and regulate blood sugar. Liraglutide (2014) – another incretin mimetic that promotes weight loss.

– another incretin mimetic that promotes weight loss. Phentermine-topiramate (2012) and bupropion-naltrexone (2014) – older medications still used for weight management.

The Coverage Dilemma

The Policy Debate: Should Medicare Cover Weight Loss Drugs?

Weighing the Benefits and Costs

Obesity is a widespread public health concern, with nearlyprojected to be obese by 2030. For older adults, managing weight is especially important due to the increased risk of obesity-related conditions like. A recent survey involvingrevealed significant interest in weight management medications (WMMs) and mixed opinions on insurance coverage ().The study found thatwere interested in using WMMs. However, among those with a BMI of 30 or greater (classified as obese), the interest surged to. Notably, while most participants (75.7%) favoredfor these medications, onlywere willing to pay higher Medicare premiums to guarantee coverage.Weight management medications are increasingly recognized as effective tools in combating obesity. Since 2012, the FDA has approved several new and more effective WMMs, including ().These drugs have shownand improved health outcomes, making them valuable options for older adults struggling with obesity.The survey highlighted aof WMMs among older adults. Majority of those surveyed believed that health insurance, including Medicare, should cover these medications. However, when it came to paying more in Medicare premiums, support dipped considerably ().This gap betweenreflects a broader challenge in healthcare: balancing accessibility with affordability. This indicates that while older adults recognize the importance of coverage, they are hesitant to bear the financial burden.Currently, Medicare Part D does not cover most WMMs due to a statutory exclusion preventing coverage for medications used for weight management. However, theaims to change this. If passed, it would mandate Medicare coverage for obesity medications, recognizing obesity as a disease rather than a cosmetic concern.Estimates show that covering semaglutide for 10% of Medicare beneficiaries with obesity could cost around, accounting for 18% of Medicare Part D net spending. While costly, advocates argue that covering WMMs could reduce long-term healthcare expenses by preventing obesity-related complications.The growing interest in WMMs among older adults reflects their struggle with obesity and the desire for effective treatment options. However, the reluctance to pay higher premiums highlights the challenge of balancingAs obesity rates continue to climb, policymakers will need to consider whetheris a cost-effective strategy to improve the health and quality of life of older adults.Source-Medindia