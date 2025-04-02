Should Insurance Cover Obesity Medications? Older Adults Weigh In

Most older adults support Medicare covering weight medications but resist premium hikes.
- Older adults support Medicare coverage for weight management medications
- Only 30.2% approve of higher premiums to ensure coverage
- New policies could expand access without increasing costs
Older Adults' Views on Insurance Coverage for Weight Management Medications
Go to source). The study found that 35.1% of participants were interested in using WMMs. However, among those with a BMI of 30 or greater (classified as obese), the interest surged to 59.1%. Notably, while most participants (75.7%) favored Medicare coverage for these medications, only 30.2% were willing to pay higher Medicare premiums to guarantee coverage.
Why Weight Management Medications Matter for Older AdultsWeight management medications are increasingly recognized as effective tools in combating obesity. Since 2012, the FDA has approved several new and more effective WMMs, including (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Most older adults want insurance to cover obesity drugs and many want to use them
Go to source).
- Semaglutide (2021) and tirzepatide (2023) – part of the incretin mimetic class, which helps reduce appetite and regulate blood sugar.
- Liraglutide (2014) – another incretin mimetic that promotes weight loss.
- Phentermine-topiramate (2012) and bupropion-naltrexone (2014) – older medications still used for weight management.
The Coverage DilemmaThe survey highlighted a clear preference for insurance coverage of WMMs among older adults. Majority of those surveyed believed that health insurance, including Medicare, should cover these medications. However, when it came to paying more in Medicare premiums, support dipped considerably (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
FDA Approves New Medication for Chronic Weight Management
Go to source).
This gap between desiring coverage and accepting higher costs reflects a broader challenge in healthcare: balancing accessibility with affordability. This indicates that while older adults recognize the importance of coverage, they are hesitant to bear the financial burden.
The Policy Debate: Should Medicare Cover Weight Loss Drugs?Currently, Medicare Part D does not cover most WMMs due to a statutory exclusion preventing coverage for medications used for weight management. However, the Treat and Reduce Obesity Act aims to change this. If passed, it would mandate Medicare coverage for obesity medications, recognizing obesity as a disease rather than a cosmetic concern.
Estimates show that covering semaglutide for 10% of Medicare beneficiaries with obesity could cost around $26.8 billion, accounting for 18% of Medicare Part D net spending. While costly, advocates argue that covering WMMs could reduce long-term healthcare expenses by preventing obesity-related complications.
Weighing the Benefits and CostsThe growing interest in WMMs among older adults reflects their struggle with obesity and the desire for effective treatment options. However, the reluctance to pay higher premiums highlights the challenge of balancing health benefits with financial concerns.
As obesity rates continue to climb, policymakers will need to consider whether expanding Medicare coverage for WMMs is a cost-effective strategy to improve the health and quality of life of older adults.
"Although access to weight management medications is growing, it could still play a larger role in supporting healthier aging."
