Hypertension Triggers Early Kidney Damage, Study Finds

Association of Podometrics Findings in Patients With Hypertension and Type 2 Diabetes: A Retrospective Analysis



Study Reveals Early Structural Changes in Kidneys

Patients with hypertension had fewer podocytes compared to healthy individuals.

compared to healthy individuals. Their podocyte cell nuclei were enlarged , signaling cell stress and potential dysfunction.

, signaling cell stress and potential dysfunction. These changes were evident even without diabetes, indicating that high blood pressure alone triggers early kidney damage.

What Are Podocytes and Why Are They Important?

Early Detection and Treatment Is Key

Why Should You Care About Hypertension-Related Kidney Changes?

Tips to Protect Kidney Health With Hypertension

Control blood pressure : Aim for a target of below 130/80 mmHg , as recommended for patients at risk of kidney disease.

: Aim for a target of , as recommended for patients at risk of kidney disease. Adopt a kidney-friendly diet : Reduce sodium, increase potassium intake, and consume lean proteins and whole grains.

: Reduce sodium, increase potassium intake, and consume lean proteins and whole grains. Stay hydrated : Drink plenty of water to support kidney function.

: Drink plenty of water to support kidney function. Regular check-ups: Ask your doctor for kidney function tests if you have hypertension.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, can causebefore any clinical symptoms arise. A study by therevealed that even in the absence of type 2 diabetes hypertension alone reduces the density of(specialized cells in the kidney responsible for filtration). This early damage may contribute to chronic kidney disease (CKD) if left undetected ().The research team analyzed—some with hypertension, others with both hypertension and type 2 diabetes, and a control group with neither condition. The samples were taken from unaffected renal tissue samples of(surgical kidney removal for tumour treatment) performed betweenUsing, the team measured theand the volume of(the kidney's filtering units). The findings showed that:are vital cells in the kidney’s, where blood filtration occurs. They act as a barrier, preventing proteins and other essential substances from leaking into the urine. When podocyte density decreases, the kidney’s filtration capacity weakens, raising the risk of(protein in the urine) and progressing towards CKD.The study highlights the importance ofto prevent kidney complications. According to lead authors, early intervention can helpof kidney disease and reduce the risk of long-term complications.Even if you don’t have diabetes,can silently damage your kidneys. Since this structural damage occurs before clinical symptoms appear, regularand early intervention are essential.If you have high blood pressure, consider these strategies toThis study confirms that, even without other conditions like diabetes.of high blood pressure are essential to prevent chronic kidney disease. By managing hypertension early, you can safeguard your kidney health and avoid long-term complications.Source-Medindia