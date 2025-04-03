Can Antidepressants Raise Risk of Sudden Cardiac Death?

Antidepressant use is linked to a higher risk of sudden cardiac death, with the risk increasing based on the duration of use and varying across different age groups.

Highlights: Long-term antidepressant use increases the risk of sudden cardiac death

Risk is higher for individuals aged 50-59 and those using antidepressants for six or more years

and those using antidepressants for Behavioral, lifestyle factors, and underlying health conditions may contribute to the increased risk

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Use of antidepressant medication linked to substantial increase in risk of sudden cardiac death



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Patients with psychiatric disorders face twice the risk of sudden cardiac death (SCD), and if they use antidepressants for just 1 to 5 years, their risk of SCD increases by a startling 56%. #medindia #antidepressants #cardiacdeath’

Patients with psychiatric disorders face twice the risk of sudden cardiac death (SCD), and if they use antidepressants for just 1 to 5 years, their risk of SCD increases by a startling 56%. #medindia #antidepressants #cardiacdeath’

Advertisement

Impact of Psychiatric Conditions on Sudden Cardiac Death

Advertisement

Increased Risk of Sudden Cardiac Death with Antidepressant Use

Advertisement

Age-Related Changes in Sudden Cardiac Death Risk from Antidepressants

Behavioral and Lifestyle Factors Contributing to Sudden Cardiac Death Risk

Use of antidepressant medication linked to substantial increase in risk of sudden cardiac death - (https://www.escardio.org/The-ESC/Press-Office/Press-releases/Use-of-antidepressant-medication-linked-to-substantial-increase-in-risk-of-sudden-cardiac-death)