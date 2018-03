Drugs for Hair Loss

• Biotin is a dietary supplement prescribed to prevent and treat a rare biotin deficiency which is associated with malnutrition pregnancy , long-term tube feeding and rapid weight loss . • It assists in various biochemical pathways as a cofactor that break down the body’s carbohydrate, protein and fat. • Biotin is used for conditions like hair loss , brittle nails conjunctivitis , and seborrheic dermatitis in children. • It is also used in some metabolic disorders. However, its effectiveness in these conditions has not been established.