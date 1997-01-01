medindia
Drugs for Hair Loss

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Hair Loss . Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Hair Loss

Biotin

• Biotin is a dietary supplement prescribed to prevent and treat a rare biotin deficiency which is associated with malnutrition, pregnancy, long-term tube feeding and rapid weight loss. • It assists in various biochemical pathways as a cofactor that break down the body’s carbohydrate, protein and fat. • Biotin is used for conditions like hair loss, brittle nails, conjunctivitis, and seborrheic dermatitis in children. • It is also used in some metabolic disorders. However, its effectiveness in these conditions has not been established.
Trade Names :
NEUMEC FORTE | Mbclo Plus (1500mcg/100mg/1.5mg/3mg/15mg/60mcg/65mcg/100mcg/2mg) | PMS-Care (150mg/100IU/50mg/1mg/1.2mg/10mg/10mg/1mg/100mcg/50mcg/3mg) | B-29 | Mbclo Plus | Becosules | Becosules-Z | Berocin-C | Biopreg-F | Biosure
More...

Minoxidil oral

Minoxidil oral is a vasodilator, prescribed for hypertension.

Triamcinolone Topical

Triamcinolone Topical is a topical corticosteroid, prescribed for inflammation caused by certain types of allergic reactions, eczema and psoriasis. It reduces the action of the chemicals that cause inflammation, swelling and redness.
Hair Loss

Hair Loss

Hair loss, referred to as alopecia, is a common yet distressing condition that affects young as well as older individuals.
