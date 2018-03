Diethylcarbamazine (DEC) is an antihelmintic drug which is prescribed to kill worms and treat the following diseases: a)Bancroft’s filariasis b)Tropical pulmonary eosinophilia c)Loiasis for the treatment, as well as to prevent infection in visitors to endemic areas • Though it is effective in river blindness ( onchocerciasis ), DEC is no longer preferred since it can cause a severe reaction called Mazzoti reaction, and ivermectin is a much better choice