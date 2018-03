List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions . Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions

Clobazam Clobazam is a benzodiazepine derivative, prescribed for seizure disorders. Trade Names : More...

Diazepam Diazepam is a benzodiazepine, prescribed for anxiety. It is also used for muscle spasms and seizures. Trade Names : More...

Gabapentin Gabapentin is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for postherpetic neuralgia, and epilepsy. Trade Names : More...

Lamotrigine Lamotrigine is an anticonvulsant agent, prescribed for epilepsy and bipolar disorder either alone or combined with other medications. In epilepsy it is used for partial seizures, primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures, and generalized seizures of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. It stabilizes electrical activity in the brain. Trade Names : More...

Oxcarbazepine Oxcarbazepine is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for partial seizure disorders in epileptic children and adults, either alone or with other medication. It reduces anxiety and mood disorders. It also controls benign motor tics (sudden movements in body lasting for a short period of time). It slows down the abnormal nerve impulses in the brain. Trade Names : More...

Paracetamol Paracetamol is a non-opiate, analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for headache, pain (muscle ache, backache) and fever either alone or combined with other medications. Trade Names : More...

Pentobarbital Pentobarbital is a barbiturate, prescribed for insomnia and seizures.

Phenobarbital Phenobarbital is a barbiturate, prescribed for seizures and as a sedative to relieve anxiety. Trade Names : More...

Phenytoin Phenytoin is an anticonvulsant, prescribed for certain types of seizures (eg, status epilepticus). Trade Names : More...