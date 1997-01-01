Drugs for Dysmenorrhea

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Dysmenorrhea. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Dysmenorrhea

Acetaminophen Acetaminophen is a non-opiate, analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for headache, pain (muscle ache, backache) and fever either alone or combined with other medications. Trade Names : More...

Aspirin Aspirin is an analgesic and antipyretic, prescribed for pain, heart attack and fever. The drug decreases the substances that cause pain and inflammation. Trade Names : More...

Aspirin and Oxycodone Aspirin and Oxycodone is used to relieve moderate to severe pain. The drug decreases the substances that cause pain and inflammation.

Celecoxib Celecoxib is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile arthritis, menstrual pain, and other pain. Trade Names : More...

Dexibuprofen Dexibuprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed for moderate to severe pain such as dysmenorrhea, toothache, osteoarthritis. Trade Names : More...

Estropipate Estropipate is a crystalline form of estrogen, prescribed for symptoms of menopause, osteoporosis, excessive and painful vaginal bleeding.

Flurbiprofen Flurbiprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAIA), prescribed for pain, tenderness, swelling, and stiffness caused by osteoarthritis (arthritis caused by a breakdown of the lining of the joints) and rheumatoid arthritis (arthritis caused by swelling of the lining of the joints), inflammation of eye, dysmenorrhea. It prevents the production of irritant chemicals that cause pain, fever, and inflammation. Trade Names : More...

Ibuprofen Ibuprofen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, inflammation and fever. Ibuprofen decreases the hormones that cause pain and inflammation in the body. Trade Names : More...

Ketoprofen Ketoprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent (NSAID), prescribed for mild to moderate pain, fever and inflammation. Trade Names : More...

Levonorgestrel Levonorgestrel is a birth control pill, prescribed after unprotected sexual intercourse or suspected birth control failure. It inhibits ovulation, prevents transport of sperm or eggs and thus prevents fertilization and alters the lining of the uterus to prevent implantation if fertilization occurs. Trade Names : More...

Meclofenamate Meclofenamate is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for dysmenorrhea, pain, tenderness, inflammation, swelling and stiffness caused by certain types of arthritis. Meclofenamate inhibits the hormones that cause inflammation and pain in the body.

Mefenamic Acid Mefenamic Acid is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for dysmenorrhea and other pain. It decreases inflammation and uterine contractions. Trade Names : More...

Naproxen Naproxen is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for pain, fever, inflammation and stiffness due to various disease conditions. Trade Names : More...

Nimesulide Nimesulide is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, prescribed for painful inflammatory conditions, back pain, dysmenorrhea, postoperative pain, osteoarthritis, and fever. Trade Names : More...

Norgestimate and Ethinyl Estradiol Norgestimate and Ethinyl Estradiol is estrogen and progestin combination, prescribed for preventing pregnancy. It is also used for irregular periods, and symptoms of menopause.

Trolamine Salicylate Trolamine Salicylate is a topical analgesia, used for the temporary relief of minor pain or inflammation in the muscles or joints associated with arthritis, simple backache, muscle strains, sprains and bruises.

Valdecoxib Valdecoxib is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID), prescribed for osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and painful menstruation and menstrual symptoms. Trade Names : More...