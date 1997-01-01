Drugs for Cystitis

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Cystitis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Cystitis

Amoxicillin bronchitis, Amoxicillin is a penicillin-like , β-lactam antibiotic. It is used to treat bacterial infections caused by susceptible microorganisms. It prevents the bacterial growth and is used in the treatment of a number of infections such as pneumonia gonorrhea , and infections of the ears, nose, throat, urinary tract, and skin. Trade Names : More...

Cefixime Cefixime is an oral cephalosporin (third generation) antibiotic, prescribed for gonorrhea, tonsilitis and pharyngitis. Trade Names : More...

Cefprozil Cefprozil is a cephalosporin antibiotic, used to treat certain infections caused by bacteria, such as bronchitis and infections of the ears, throat, sinuses, and skin. It kills the bacterial cells. Trade Names :

Ceftazidime Ceftazidime is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections. It works by killing sensitive bacteria. Trade Names : More...

Cefuroxime axetil Cefuroxime axetil is a semi synthetic cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for different types of infections such as lung, ear, throat, urinary tract and skin. Trade Names :

Cephalexin Cephalexin is a first-generation cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible infections. Trade Names : More...

Ciprofloxacin Ciprofloxacin is a fluoroquinoloneantibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia, urinary tract, skin, bones and joint infections. It is also used to treat gastrointestinal infections. Trade Names : More...

Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate Granules Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate Granules is a macrolide antibiotic, prescribed for bacterial infections.

Gatifloxacin Gatifloxacin is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as conjunctivitis, sinusitis, skin and skin structure infections, cystitis. It kills the bacteria that cause infection. Trade Names : More...

Levofloxacin Levofloxacin is prescribed for treating certain bacterial infections, and preventing anthrax. It is a quinolone antibiotic. It kills sensitive bacteria. Trade Names : More...

Mesna Mesna is prescribed as a preventive medicine to reduce the risk of hemorrhagic cystitis caused by the chemotherapy drugs ifosfamide and cyclophosphamide. Hemorrhagic cystitis is a condition characterized by bleeding from the bladder. Mesna works by detoxifying the metabolites of the above drugs that cause hemorrhagic cystitis in the urine. Some preparations of mesna have been used to break thick mucus of the respiratory tract. Trade Names : More...

Nalidixic Acid Nalidixic Acid is an antibiotic, prescribed for urinary tract infections. Trade Names : More...

Nitrofurantoin Nitrofurantoin is an antibiotic, prescribed for urinary tract infections. Trade Names : More...

Norfloxacin Norfloxacin is a synthetic chemotherapeutic agent, prescribed for urinary tract infections and eye infections. Trade Names : More...

Pentosan Polysulfate Sodium Pentosan Polysulfate Sodium is a semi-synthetically produced heparin-like macro molecular carbohydrate derivative, prescribed for interstitial cystitis or painful bladder syndrome (IC/PBS). Trade Names :