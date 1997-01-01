Drugs for Cystitis

Terizidone is a second-line antitubercular drug which is prescribed for the treatment of both pulmonary and extra-pulmonary tuberculosis
caused by resistant strains of Mycobacterium tuberculosis or M. avium. Pulmonary tuberculosis is limited to the lungs, while extra-pulmonary tuberculosis refers to the infection at other sites of the body. Terizidone is used in multi-drug resistant and extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis.
Terizidone is effective against Mycobacterium
strains which are resistant to first-line drugs both in intensive and continuation phase.
It is not recommended to be used as a single drug in treating tuberculosis, or for other infections despite being a broad-spectrum antibiotic. Terizidone is a drug of choice in treating urogenital tuberculosis such as cystitis
(bladder infection) or epididymoorchitis (infection of the testes in males).
Terizidone has a similar effect as cycloserine and inhibits the bacterial wall synthesis. It, however, has lesser side effects including low blood pressure
and has an advantage of treating tuberculosis patients with schizophrenia
and alcoholics
.
It has been found more useful in treating drug-resistant cases of TB which require dialysis
.