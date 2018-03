List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Crohns . Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Crohns Disease

Adalimumab Adalimumab is a tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNF alpha) inhibitor, prescribed for rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease (digestive tract inflammation), psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis (spine infammation), and juvenile idiopathic arthritis (joint inflammation in children). It blocks the effect of TNF and thereby reduces the inflammation and its consequences in the joints and intestine.

Mesalamine(Mesalazine) Mesalamine(Mesalazine) is an anti-inflammatory agent, prescribed for the induction of remission and for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate ulcerative colitis (inflammation of the colon). Trade Names :

Natalizumab Natalizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody, prescribed for multiple sclerosis and Crohn's disease.