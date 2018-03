Drugs for Cervical Cancer

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Cervical Cancer. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Cervical Cancer Cisplatin Cisplatin is a platinum-based chemotherapy agent, prescribed for ovarian cancer, bladder cancer and metastatic testicular tumors either alone or with other medications. Human Papillomavirus Quadrivalent Human Papillomavirus Quadrivalent is a vaccine, prescribed for cervical, vulvar, vaginal, and anal cancer, genital warts caused by HPV. Lomustine Lomustine is an alkylating agent, prescribed for certain types of cancer. Mitoxantrone Mitoxantrone is an antineoplastic agent, prescribed for metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, and acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.