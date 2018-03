List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Cellulitis. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Cellulitis

Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium Amoxicillin and Clavulanate Potassium contains semisynthetic antibiotic amoxicillin and β-lactamase inhibitor, prescribed for lower respiratory infections, otitis media, sinusitis, urinary tract infections, and skin and skin Structure infections.

Ampicillin and Sulbactam Ampicillin and Sulbactam is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible bacterial infections like skin infections, gynecological infections or infections of the abdomen either alone or with other medications. It blocks the bacteria's cell wall growth, which kills the bacteria. Sulbactam blocks the enzyme, which breaks down ampicillin and thereby allows ampicillin to attack and kill the bacteria. Trade Names : More...

Cefazolin Cefazolin is a cephalosporin antibiotic, mainly used to treat bacterial infections in different parts of the body (the lung, bone, joint, stomach, blood, heart valve, and urinary tract). It is also used to prevent bacterial infections before, during, or after certain surgeries. Trade Names : More...

Ceftazidime Ceftazidime is a cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections. It works by killing sensitive bacteria. Trade Names : More...

Cephalexin Cephalexin is a first-generation cephalosporin antibiotic, prescribed for susceptible infections. Trade Names : More...

Ciprofloxacin Ciprofloxacin is a fluoroquinoloneantibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia, urinary tract, skin, bones and joint infections. It is also used to treat gastrointestinal infections. Trade Names : More...

Clindamycin Clindamycin is an antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections, including infections of the lungs, skin, blood, female reproductive organs and internal organs. Trade Names : More...

Dicloxacillin Dicloxacillin is penicillin-like antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections such as pneumonia, infections of the ear, urinary tract, bone and skin. Trade Names : More...

Ertapenem Ertapenem is an antibiotic, prescribed for moderate to severe infections like abdomen, skin, diabetic foot, community acquired pneumonia, urinary tract infections, prophylaxis of surgical-site infection following elective colorectal surgery. It kills sensitive bacteria. Trade Names :

Imipenem and Cilastatin Imipenem and Cilastatin is a broad spectrum beta-lactam antibiotic, prescribed for severe body infections. Trade Names : More...

Linezolid Linezolid is an oxazolidinone antibiotic, prescribed for certain types of bacterial infections like pneumonia, complicated skin and soft tissue infections, and certain blood infections. Linezolid works by interfering with the synthesis of proteins and stops the growth of bacteria. It is effective only against bacteria referred to as gram positive bacteria. Its use should be restricted to severe and multi-resistant infections and it should not be used indiscriminately to prevent the development of resistance. Trade Names : More...

Nafcillin Sodium Nafcillin Sodium is a penicillin antibiotic, prescribed for certain bacterial infections.

Sulfamethoxazole Sulfamethoxazole is a sulfa agent, eliminates bacteria that cause infections, especially urinary tract infections.

Terbinafine Terbinafine is an antifungal agent, prescribed for jock itch, athlete's foot and other types of ringworm infections. Trade Names : More...