Drugs for Athletes Foot

List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Athletes Foot. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Athletes Foot

Bifonazole

Bifonazole is used for the treatment of fungal skin infections like ringworm including jock itch and athlete’s foot. Bifonazole interferes with the synthesis of the cell membrane of the fungi.

Luliconazole

Luliconazole is used to treat the fungal infections of the skin caused by the organisms such as Trichophyton rubrum and Epidermophyton floccosum. Luliconazole works by reducing the fungal growth which causes infection. The fungal infections treated by luliconazole are as follows: • Interdigital tinea pedis (athletes foot) - fungal infection that occurs between the toes • Tinea cruris (jock itch) - fungal infection that occurs on the skin in the groin, buttocks and inner aspects of the thighs • Tinea corporis ( ringworm) - fungal infections that form red scaly rashes on the body It is used only in patients of 18 years of age and older.
Trade Names :
Lilac Cream | Lilac Lotion | Lulic 1%w/w Gel | Lulise 1%w/w Gel

Sulconazole

Sulconazole is an antifungal agent, prescribed for jock itch, athlete's foot, ringworm, and tinea versicolor.
Athlete's Foot / Tinea Pedis

Athlete's Foot / Tinea Pedis

Athlete’s foot (tinea pedis/ringworm of the foot) is a fungal infection of the feet.
