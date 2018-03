List of drugs used to treat the medical condition called Anemia. Click on the drug to find more information including the brand names,dose,side-effects, adverse events, when to take the drug and the price of the drug.

Generic and Trade Names of Drugs for Treatment of Anemia

Carbonyl Iron Carbonyl Iron is a dietary supplement, prescribed for iron deficiencies and iron deficiency anemia. Trade Names : More...

Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12) Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12) is a vitamer (varied chemical substances) of vitamin B12, used in treating anemia, folic acid deficiency, neuropathies (damage in the nerves of peripheral nervous system), prophylaxis, and psychiatric disorders. Recommended for patients with the condition of pancreatic tumor. Trade Names : More...

Darbepoetin alfa Darbepoetin alfa is an erythropoiesis-stimulating agent, prescribed for anemia due to chronic kidney disease. Trade Names :

Eculizumab Eculizumab is a monoclonal antibody, which is prescribed for two conditions: • Paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) in which red blood cells (RBCs) are broken down resulting in anemia and decreased oxygen supply to the body. • Atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), where small blood clots are formed which block blood supply and cause damage to kidney and other organs. Eculizumab is an orphan drug since it is used only for the above rare conditions. It acts by blocking a part of the immune system called the complement system. In paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, the complement system acts abnormally and destroys the red blood cells and increases the risk of blood clots respectively.

Epoetin beta-methoxy polyethylene glycol Epoetin beta-methoxy polyethylene glycol is an erythropoiesis-stimulating agent, prescribed for anemia in people with chronic kidney failure. Trade Names : More...

Ferrous Ammonium Citrate Ferrous Ammonium Citrate is an essential mineral, prescribed for iron deficiency. Trade Names : More...

Ferrous Fumarate Ferrous Fumarate is an essential body mineral, used to treat iron deficiency anemia. It replaces iron in the body when the body does not produce enough on its own. Trade Names : More...

Ferrous Sulfate - Iron Ferrous Sulfate - Iron is an essential body mineral, prescribed for iron deficiency anemia.

Ferumoxytol Ferumoxytol is an iron replacement product, prescribed for iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Hydroxocobalamin Hydroxocobalamin is a natural form of vitamin B12, prescribed for anemia and vitamin B12 deficiency.

Iron - III Hydroxide Polymaltose Complex - IPC Iron - III Hydroxide Polymaltose Complex - IPC is an iron preparation, prescribed for iron deficiency anemia.

Iron Dextran Iron Dextran is an essential mineral, prescribed for anemia or iron deficiency, megaloblastic anemia as an astringent. Trade Names :

Iron Sucrose Iron Sucrose is a mineral iron, prescribed for iron deficiency anemia especially for kidney failure patients. Trade Names : More...

L-methylfolate L-methylfolate is a vitamin (medical food), prescribed for dietary management in patients with low plasma or low red blood cells. Trade Names :

Lenalidomide Lenalidomide is an immunomodulatory agent, prescribed for certain types of myelodysplastic syndrome and multiple myeloma either alone or with other medications. Trade Names :

Multivitamin Multivitamin is an essential nutrient, prescribed for patients with vitamin deficiency. Trade Names :

Nandrolone Nandrolone is an anabolic steroid, prescribed for anemia caused by kidney problems. The kidney normally produces a hormone called erythropoietin which is necessary for the production of red blood cells. Absence of the hormone due to kidney disease results in anemia, which responds to nandrolone. Nandrolone has also been used in the treatment of bone thinning or osteoporosis.. The drug is often misused by athletes to increase muscle mass. It is currently discontinued in the United States Trade Names : More...