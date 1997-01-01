Antilipemics
ICD Code -Y52.6
This medication is a bile acid sequestrant, prescribed for familial hypercholesterolemia and type 2 diabetes with other medications.
This combination medication contains an antihyperlipidemic agent and an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, prescribed for high cholesterol with diet.
This medication is an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, also known as a "statin", prescribed for high cholesterol and triglycerides in certain patients, and decreases the blockages in blood vessels.
This medication is a statin, prescribed for obesity along with appropriate diet.
This medication is an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, used for lowering high cholesterol and triglycerides in certain patients with appropriate diet.
This medication is a statin, prescribed for hyperlipidaemia.
Bile Acid Sequestrants - ICD Code -Y52.6
This medication is a bile acid sequestrant, prescribed for high cholesterol.
Cholestyramine/Aspartame
This medication is a lipid-lowering agent, prescribed for high cholesterol.
Fibrate Drug - ICD Code -Y52.6
This medication is a fibrate drug, prescribed for high cholesterol in blood.
HMG-CoA Reductase Inhibitors - ICD Code -Y52.6
This medication is an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, also known as "statin”, prescribed for hyperlipidemia.
This medication is a HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, prescribed for high cholesterol.
This medication is an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, also known as a "statin", used for lowering high cholesterol and triglycerides in certain patients with appropriate diet.
Miscellaneous Antilipemics - ICD Code -Y52.6
This medication is a lipid-lowering agent, prescribed for hypercholesterolemia.
This medication is an antihyperlipidemic agent, used to treat obesity, blockages in blood vessels by reducing the cholesterol level and triglyceride level in blood, for patients at risk of pancreatic disease.
Niacin, Sustained Release