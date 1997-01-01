Antilipemics

ICD Code -Y52.6

Colesevelam Hcl This medication is a bile acid sequestrant, prescribed for familial hypercholesterolemia and type 2 diabetes with other medications.

Ezetimibe and simvastatin This combination medication contains an antihyperlipidemic agent and an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, prescribed for high cholesterol with diet.

Fluvastatin This medication is an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, also known as a "statin", prescribed for high cholesterol and triglycerides in certain patients, and decreases the blockages in blood vessels.

Pitavastatin This medication is a statin, prescribed for obesity along with appropriate diet.

Pravastatin This medication is an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, used for lowering high cholesterol and triglycerides in certain patients with appropriate diet.

Rosuvastatin This medication is used to reduce the cholesterol in patients with obesity problem.

Bile Acid Sequestrants - ICD Code -Y52.6

Cholestyramine Resin This medication is a bile acid sequestrant, prescribed for high cholesterol.

Colestipol This medication is a lipid-lowering agent, prescribed for high cholesterol.

Fibrate Drug - ICD Code -Y52.6

Bezafibrate This medication is a fibrate drug, prescribed for high cholesterol in blood.

HMG-CoA Reductase Inhibitors - ICD Code -Y52.6

Atorvastatin This medication is an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, also known as "statin”, prescribed for hyperlipidemia.

Lovastatin This medication is a HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, prescribed for high cholesterol.

Simvastatin This medication is an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, also known as a "statin", used for lowering high cholesterol and triglycerides in certain patients with appropriate diet.

Miscellaneous Antilipemics - ICD Code -Y52.6

Ezetimibe This medication is a lipid-lowering agent, prescribed for hypercholesterolemia.

Fenofibric Acid This medication is used to reduce the cholesterol in patients with obesity problem.

Gemfibrozil This medication is an antihyperlipidemic agent, used to treat obesity, blockages in blood vessels by reducing the cholesterol level and triglyceride level in blood, for patients at risk of pancreatic disease.