medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drugs
  3. ICD Codes for Drugs

Antilipemics


ICD Code -Y52.6


Colesevelam Hcl

This medication is a bile acid sequestrant, prescribed for familial hypercholesterolemia and type 2 diabetes with other medications.

Ezetimibe and simvastatin

This combination medication contains an antihyperlipidemic agent and an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, prescribed for high cholesterol with diet.

Fluvastatin

This medication is an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, also known as a "statin", prescribed for high cholesterol and triglycerides in certain patients, and decreases the blockages in blood vessels.

Pitavastatin

This medication is a statin, prescribed for obesity along with appropriate diet.

Pravastatin

This medication is an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, used for lowering high cholesterol and triglycerides in certain patients with appropriate diet.

Rosuvastatin

This medication is used to reduce the cholesterol in patients with obesity problem.

Bile Acid Sequestrants - ICD Code -Y52.6


Cholestyramine/Aspartame

Colestipol

This medication is a lipid-lowering agent, prescribed for high cholesterol.

Fibrate Drug - ICD Code -Y52.6


Bezafibrate

This medication is a fibrate drug, prescribed for high cholesterol in blood.

HMG-CoA Reductase Inhibitors - ICD Code -Y52.6


Atorvastatin

This medication is an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, also known as "statin”, prescribed for hyperlipidemia.

Lovastatin

This medication is a HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, prescribed for high cholesterol.

Simvastatin

This medication is an HMG-CoA reductase inhibitor, also known as a "statin", used for lowering high cholesterol and triglycerides in certain patients with appropriate diet.

Miscellaneous Antilipemics - ICD Code -Y52.6


Ezetimibe

This medication is a lipid-lowering agent, prescribed for hypercholesterolemia.

Fenofibric Acid

This medication is used to reduce the cholesterol in patients with obesity problem.

Gemfibrozil

This medication is an antihyperlipidemic agent, used to treat obesity, blockages in blood vessels by reducing the cholesterol level and triglyceride level in blood, for patients at risk of pancreatic disease.

Niacin, Sustained Release

Buy Medication (Drug) at Concessional Price from India

Drugs A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

Drugs Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Recently Added Drugs

Inotuzumab ozogamicin
Enasidenib
Latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic
Ertugliflozin
Copanlisib
Enbucrilate
Diphenylpyraline
Emicizumab-kxwh
Valbenazine
Semaglutide
Ethacridine
Dimethylglycine
Methionine
Ozagrel
Nimotuzumab
Hydrotalcite
Mazindol
Desaminooxytocin
Isopropamide
Magnesium sulphate

Pharma Links

Drug Database / All About Drugs

Drug Information
Drug Toxicity
Drug Price List
Drugs - Side Effects
How To Take Drugs
Drugs by Medical Conditions
Therapeutic Classification of Drugs
ICD Codes for Drugs
Drugs by Specialty
Health Conditions Due to Drugs
Drug Interaction with Foods

FDA Drug Informations

FDA Approved Drugs
FDA Drug Safety Labeling Changes
FDA Drug Recalls

Pharma General Information

Pharmaceutical Councils
Pharmaceutical Journals
Pharmaceutical Organisations
Major Associations
Pharmaceutical Company Addresses
Pharmaceutical Consultants
Pharmaceutical Analytical_laboratories
Pharmaceutical, Drug ,Chemist Association - India
Pharma Colleges
Drug Information and Price List Widget
Indian Drug Manufacturers

E-pharma updates

R&D In Pharmaceutical Industries
Drug Price In India
Drugs & Cosmetic Act, 1940
Exim Statistics
Drug Policy
Prescription Drug Price list
Indian Pharmaceutical Industries
Adverse Drug Reaction

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.