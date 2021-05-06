by Jayashree on  June 5, 2021 at 12:15 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

What is the First Step in Improving Epilepsy Care?
Epilepsy is type of neurological disorder causing sporadic seizures on a regular basis without warning needs long-term management to record their symptoms for better prognosis needs a reliable and efficient method to measure the outcome.

Though Electronic Medical Records (EMR) are used frequently for research and quality improvement do not document important outcome measures such as seizure frequency or quality of life needs standardized way to enable researchers to process large-scale data on the subject.

So, the researchers at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) demonstrates to use standardized reporting of clinical data for seizures caused by a variety of neurological disorders, providing fundamental baseline information to determine methods for keeping seizures under control published today in the journal Epilepsia.


"For those of us who treat paediatric epilepsy patients, we are constantly trying to assess how we're doing and how we can improve outcomes for our patients," said Mark P. Fitzgerald, MD, PhD, a paediatric neurologist in the Division of Neurology at CHOP and first author of the study.

They looked over almost 1,700 visits by more than 1,000 individual patients with childhood epilepsies for approximately one year with visits conducted by 32 different providers across the CHOP Network were able to quantify the absolute seizure burden as well as changes in seizure burden over time and the differences between various causes. .

This study represents fundamental data regarding treatment can make major paradigm shift in paediatric epilepsy long term management.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Epilepsy In Children / Seizures In Children
Epilepsy or seizures are caused by abnormal electrical activity in the brain and seen fairly commonly in children. Symptoms can be highly variable and parents should seek prompt medical advice to treat the condition
READ MORE
Children With Epilepsy can Retain Visual Perception After Surgery: Here’s How
Brains of children with epilepsy are able to remap following surgery to retain visual perception. This enables the children to see, despite damage to the visual cortex of the brain.
READ MORE
Epilepsy Deaths Didn't Reduce Despite Advances In Therapy
New research found that mortality rates for epilepsy-related deaths did not decrease between 2009 (6.8 per 100,000) and 2015 (9.1 per 100,000), despite advances in treatment during this time.
READ MORE
Link Between Brain Connectivity and Epilepsy-related Atrophy
An association between the brain's network connections and grey matter atrophy caused by certain types of epilepsy has been discovered.
READ MORE
Absence Seizure
Absence seizure (petit mal epilepsy) involves sudden lapse in consciousness and staring blankly into space, the episodes lasting less than 15 seconds.
READ MORE
Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome
Aicardi-Goutieres Syndrome is observed in infants and older children. To date, defects in 6 genes are known to cause the syndrome. Irritability, erratic sleep, and fever are some symptoms.
READ MORE
Cavernous Malformation
Cavernous malformations are malformations in blood vessels that can cause neurological disorders when present in the brain or spine.
READ MORE
Convulsions
A seizure or a convulsion is a result of abnormal electrical activity in the brain. However, not all convulsions amount to epilepsy, and it can affect an individual at any age.
READ MORE
Dravet Syndrome
The result of a rare genetic mutation, Dravet syndrome is an unusual case of epilepsy in children.
READ MORE
Electroencephalogram
An electroencephalogram (EEG) detects electrical activity in the brain using electrodes attached to the scalp.
READ MORE
Epilepsy
Fits or convulsions or Epilepsy is characterized by recurrent, involuntary seizures and is described as a chronic neurological disorder
READ MORE
Febrile Fits / Febrile Convulsions
High fever in kids can cause convulsions and are called febrile fits that do not include the seizures that occur as a result of brain infection.
READ MORE
Juvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy
Juvenile myoclonic epilepsy is a form of generalized seizure characterized by sudden jerky movements of both arms and shoulders, usually just after waking up.
READ MORE
Reye’s Syndrome
Reye's syndrome is a medical emergency chiefly affecting children and teenagers and is marked by the rapid development of life-threatening neurological symptoms.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

EpilepsyFebrile Fits / Febrile ConvulsionsReye’s SyndromeConvulsionsElectroencephalogramAicardi-Goutieres SyndromeCavernous MalformationDravet SyndromeAbsence SeizureJuvenile Myoclonic Epilepsy