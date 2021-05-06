What is the First Step in Improving Epilepsy Care?

‘Standardized baseline data improves epilepsy outcome in children.’

"For those of us who treat paediatric epilepsy patients, we are constantly trying to assess how we're doing and how we can improve outcomes for our patients," said Mark P. Fitzgerald, MD, PhD, a paediatric neurologist in the Division of Neurology at CHOP and first author of the study.They looked over almost 1,700 visits by more than 1,000 individual patients with childhood epilepsies for approximately one year with visits conducted by 32 different providers across the CHOP Network were able to quantify the absolute seizure burden as well as changes in seizure burden over time and the differences between various causes. .This study represents fundamental data regarding treatment can make major paradigm shift in paediatric epilepsy long term management.Source: Medindia