Risk of Severe COVID-19 in Alzheimer's Disease

‘Pay special attention to COVID-19 infected Alzheimer's disease and dementia patients.’

The study discovers that Alzheimer's disease and dementia increases threefold and six times greater if they are over 80 of risk of dying as a result of infection by COVID-19 as many old people live in care homes where the risks of infection and viral transmission are greater.A possible explanation for this finding is that chronic inflammatory conditions or defective immune responses due to aging of the immune system (immunosenescence) increases the vulnerability to response to infection by the virus and the altered permeability of the blood-brain barrier, making infection of the central nervous system more likely.These findings are supported by recent research explainingby detection of the virus in the brainstem raising the possibility of infection of the central nervous system may mediate or aggravate respiratory and cardiovascular problems in COVID-19 patients.The results of the study raise the special attention to COVID-19 infected Alzheimer's disease and dementia patients.Source: Medindia