Parkinson's Patients Are More Susceptible to COVID-19

Increased Comorbidities and Parkinson's Disease

Higher COVID-19 Mortality and PD

Managing COVID-19 for People with Parkinson's Disease

Adherence to COVID-19 guidelines of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is necessary to minimize disease susceptibility

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol in public places

Maintain social distancing (six feet) as an everyday precaution and avoid crowds

Ensure wearing a proper face mask in public settings

Caretakers should have a routine check on all the scheduled dosages of medications

Consume a healthy balanced diet, as PD patients have a vulnerable immune system

Get adequate sleep and watch for any worsening of symptoms

A timely check-up with your specialist

COVID-19 & Parkinson's - (https://www.parkinson.org/understanding-parkinsons/covid-19)



Source: Medindia

However, the patients with Parkinson's disease are typically older, and since the seniors fall under the most vulnerable age group, they are affected by concomitant diseases such as coronary heart disease , high blood pressure, or kidney disease These significant risk factors for a severe course of COVID-19 enable older adults to gain increased susceptibility to coronavirus and mortality rates.The present detailed nationwide analysis of the data on Parkinson's treatment was done in 1,468 hospitals. It was seen that COVID-19 was more common in hospitalized patients with Parkinson's disease and higher mortality rate when compared to patients without Parkinson's disease.The predominance was especially more among thoseThe known high-risk conditions were also confirmed to be more among the Parkinson's patients who had COVID-19. Chronic kidney disease , especially in a later stage of the disease, was reported to be more prevalent among those PD patients who died from COVID when compared to survivors.says Professor Lars Tönges, who headed the study at the RUB's St. Josef Hospital.The study also evaluated the data from the first wave of the pandemic from 16 January to 15 May 2020 at theto compare with the same period of the previous year.It was found thatAlso, the number of PD cases fell by almost 70% during the peak of the wave, probably due to the patients' concern about contracting the SARS-CoV-2 virus in the hospital.says Tonges.should be done so that it can support these groups of patients in the future and avoid mortality rates.As older adults are at the highest risk of developing a severe case of COVID-19, extra precautions should be taken to protect themselves from the pandemic.