Children With Epilepsy can Retain Visual Perception After Surgery: Here’s How

Highlights:
- Brains of children with epilepsy are capable of
remapping following surgery
- This allows visual perception to be retained
- As a result, the children are able to see despite
lesions in the visual cortex sustained during surgery
Brains of
epileptic children have the capacity to remap after surgery in order to retain
visual perception, suggests a new study jointly conducted by researchers at
York University, Canada and Carnegie Mellon University, USA.
In case of severe
epilepsy in children, surgery is usually the last option. However, a major
complication of surgery is that vision and cognition may both be impaired.
Interestingly, the new study has found that the brains of children who had
undergone surgery for epilepsy could rewire the neural networks to compensate
for the missing areas of the cerebral cortex responsible for vision.
‘Brains of children with epilepsy are able to remap following surgery to retain visual perception. This enables the children to see despite damage to the visual cortex of the brain.’
Read More..
The study,
published in the Journal of
Neuroscience
, was led by Dr. Marlene Behrmann, PhD, who is a Professor of Psychology
at Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.
The co-lead author
of the study was Dr. Erez Freud, PhD, who is an Assistant Professor in the
Department of Psychology, Faculty of Health at York University, Toronto,
Canada.
The other co-lead author was Dr. Tina Liu, PhD, who is a
postdoctoral researcher at the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH),
Bethesda, Maryland, USA. She was formerly a PhD student at Carnegie Mellon
University at the time of the study.
Features of the Cases
and Controls
- 10 children aged 6-17 years were included in the
study
- All children had undergone surgery for severe
epilepsy
- Epilepsy had been caused by injury (stroke) or
tumor formation
- 3 children had lost parts of the visual cortex on
the right side during surgery
- 3 children had lost parts of the visual cortex on
the left side during surgery
- 4 children had lost other parts of the brain not
associated with perception
- 10 healthy children were included in the study for
comparison (controls)
- Visuoperceptual and neural profiles of the cases
were compared with the controls
Study Procedure
The study was conducted in two phases in order to discern
the mechanism of occurrence of plasticity due to the rewiring of the neural
networks:Phase - 1
The first phase
tested the children's perception abilities that involved the following
parameters:
Phase - 2
- Facial recognition
- Classification of objects
- Reading
- Pattern recognition
The second phase
involved the following procedures:
- The children's brains were imaged using functional
magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI)
- During the fMRI procedure, the children watched
images of words, pictures, faces, places, and objects
- The fMRI enabled visualization of brain areas that
were activated, as well as the measurement of the responses while the
children watched the images
Study Findings
The study findings
included the following:
"What we're seeing is remarkable,"
- 4 of 6 children who had partially lost their visual
cortex during surgery, experienced a permanent diminishment of peripheral
vision on one side
- In all children, epilepsy completely resolved or
significantly improved after recovery from surgery
- 8 of 10 children showed normal perceptual
abilities, including recognition of words, pictures, objects, faces, and
places
- Despite suboptimal remapping/rewiring in some of
the cases, the undamaged areas of the brain compensated for the damaged
areas
said Freud. "The most striking case in our findings was
a 14-year-old girl who had severe epilepsy that originated from the left side
of the brain. The part of the brain that was removed in the surgery is known to
mediate the ability to read. Despite this hemisphere being removed, this
patient could read with relatively normal functioning and when we scanned her
brain using the fMRI we found that this 'reading region' of the brain had
remapped to the healthy right hemisphere."
Concluding Remarks
The research
findings provide new insights into the plasticity of the cerebral cortex in
children.
Freud concludes: "It's possible that early surgical treatment for children with epilepsy might be what allows this remapping."
He
adds: "This may be because epilepsy is an
ongoing condition of the brain and with early removal of the tissue, the brain
may have time to rewire itself to the other healthy hemisphere and can, therefore, compensate for the functions that are impaired
in the other part of the brain. But more research is needed to better
understand exactly what the developmental processes are that mediate this
compensation."
Funding Source
The study was funded by the 'Vision: Science to Applications Program' at York
University, Toronto, Canada.References :
- Perceptual Function and Category-selective Neural Organization in Children with Resections of Visual Cortex - (http://www.jneurosci.org/content/early/2019/06/05/JNEUROSCI.3160-18.2019)
Source: Medindia