Children With Epilepsy can Retain Visual Perception After Surgery: Here’s How

‘Brains of children with epilepsy are able to remap following surgery to retain visual perception. This enables the children to see despite damage to the visual cortex of the brain.’

Features of the Cases and Controls

10 children aged 6-17 years were included in the study

All children had undergone surgery for severe epilepsy

Epilepsy had been caused by injury (stroke) or tumor formation

3 children had lost parts of the visual cortex on the right side during surgery

3 children had lost parts of the visual cortex on the left side during surgery

4 children had lost other parts of the brain not associated with perception

10 healthy children were included in the study for comparison (controls)

Visuoperceptual and neural profiles of the cases were compared with the controls

Study Procedure

Facial recognition

Classification of objects

Reading

Pattern recognition

The children's brains were imaged using functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI)

During the fMRI procedure, the children watched images of words, pictures, faces, places, and objects

The fMRI enabled visualization of brain areas that were activated, as well as the measurement of the responses while the children watched the images

Study Findings

4 of 6 children who had partially lost their visual cortex during surgery, experienced a permanent diminishment of peripheral vision on one side

In all children, epilepsy completely resolved or significantly improved after recovery from surgery

8 of 10 children showed normal perceptual abilities, including recognition of words, pictures, objects, faces, and places

Despite suboptimal remapping/rewiring in some of the cases, the undamaged areas of the brain compensated for the damaged areas

Concluding Remarks

Funding Source

Perceptual Function and Category-selective Neural Organization in Children with Resections of Visual Cortex - (http://www.jneurosci.org/content/early/2019/06/05/JNEUROSCI.3160-18.2019)

In case of severe epilepsy in children, surgery is usually the last option. However, a major complication of surgery is that vision and cognition may both be impaired. Interestingly, the new study has found thatThe study, published in the, was led by Dr. Marlene Behrmann, PhD, who is a Professor of Psychology at Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.The co-lead author of the study was Dr. Erez Freud, PhD, who is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychology, Faculty of Health at York University, Toronto, Canada.The other co-lead author was Dr. Tina Liu, PhD, who is a postdoctoral researcher at the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), Bethesda, Maryland, USA. She was formerly a PhD student at Carnegie Mellon University at the time of the study.The study was conducted in two phases in order to discern the mechanism of occurrence of plasticity due to the rewiring of the neural networks:The first phase tested the children's perception abilities that involved the following parameters:The second phase involved the following procedures:The study findings included the following:said Freud.The research findings provide new insights into the plasticity of the cerebral cortex in children.Freud concludes:He adds:The study was funded by the 'Vision: Science to Applications Program' at York University, Toronto, Canada.Source: Medindia