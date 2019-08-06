Wearing Medical-alert Bracelets may Help Chronic Kidney Patients

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients wearing a medical-alert bracelet or necklace, have a lower risk of developing kidney failure as compared to those receiving regular care, a new study reports. The findings of the pilot study will appear in an upcoming issue of theusually a bracelet or necklace, assist in communicating vital information to healthcare providers, especially when the individual wearing it is unable to reliably convey them. However, the role of these medical-alert accessories in changing the providers' awareness of CKD and how care is delivered, or the health outcomes of CKD patients have not been examined by any study so far.

Study Design and Results

In a first, Dr. Jeffrey Fink of the University of Maryland School of Medicine has conducted a study involving 350 patients with stage 2-5, pre-dialysis CKD.said Dr. FinkThe 108 participants who were part of the pilot group were given a medical-alert bracelet or necklace with the diagnosis of CKD indicated and a website with safe CKD practices displayed. Subsequently, 242 patients, part of the observation group, received usual care. The frequency of safety events and adverse outcomes in all the participants were reviewed during their annual visits.The respective median follow-up of both the pilot and observation groups were 4.3 and 3.1 years.However, no significant difference in rates of hospitalization or death was found between the group that used the accessory and the observation group.said Dr. Fink.On what the study promises for the future, he added,The study team has called for a randomized trial to assess the potential of medical-alert accessories in helping individuals with kidney dysfunction.