Wearing Medical-alert Bracelets may Help Chronic Kidney Patients

Chronic
kidney disease (CKD) patients wearing a medical-alert bracelet or necklace,
have a lower risk of developing kidney failure as compared to those receiving
regular care, a new study reports. The findings of the pilot study will appear
in an upcoming issue of the Clinical
Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.
Medical-alert Accessories and CKD
Medical-alert
accessories,
usually a bracelet or necklace, assist in communicating
vital information to healthcare providers, especially when the individual
wearing it is unable to reliably convey them. However, the role of these
medical-alert accessories in changing the providers' awareness of CKD and how
care is delivered, or the health outcomes of CKD patients have not been
examined by any study so far.
In a first,
Dr. Jeffrey Fink of the
University of Maryland School of Medicine has conducted a
study involving 350 patients with stage 2-5, pre-dialysis CKD. "Since CKD is not often apparent to
providers without appropriate blood testing, we thought providing patients with
a medical-alert accessory with an indication of their CKD might serve as an alert to their special
care needs,"
said Dr. Fink
Study Design and Results
The 108
participants who were part of the pilot group were given a medical-alert
bracelet or necklace with the diagnosis of CKD indicated and a website with
safe CKD practices displayed. Subsequently, 242 patients, part of the observation
group, received usual care. The frequency of safety events and adverse outcomes
in all the participants were reviewed during their annual visits.
The
respective median follow-up of both the pilot and observation groups were 4.3
and 3.1 years. Reports following the annual visits which included the frequency of
safety events or any inadvertent harm from medical therapy were not different
in both the groups.
A 62% lower risk of developing kidney
failure, after adjustments, was found to be associated with
wearing a medical-alert accessory.
However, no significant
difference in rates of hospitalization or death was found between the group
that used the accessory and the observation group.
"We were hoping to show that provision of the
accessory might show a reduction in adverse safety events but this was not the
case in this relatively small sample. So any potential reduction in poor
outcomes associated with the medical alert accessory did not appear to be
mediated through a reduction in safety events,"
said Dr. Fink.
On what the
study promises for the future, he added, "However,
this pilot study suggests that provision of the medical-alert accessory has the
potential to lead to improved outcomes like the reduced incidence of end-stage kidney disease."
The study
team has called for a randomized trial to assess the potential of medical-alert
accessories in helping individuals with kidney dysfunction.
