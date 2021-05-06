Impact of COVID-19 Vaccination on Dental Care

A proportion of dental care professionals were recruited to test for baseline seroprevalence by looking for circulating antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, indicating prior COVID-19 infection were followed longitudinally for six months post vaccination announcement.
the study discovers natural infection with SARS-CoV-2 is significantly higher in dental care professionals compared to the regional population and the rate of new infections in dental care practitioners was similar to the background population even after following the introduction of increased infection control procedures due to immunological memory from previous infection with SARS-CoV-2.
This important and timely study extends beyond the dental community by suggesting that natural infection alone is unlikely to generate herd immunity emphasizes the importance of vaccinations for controlling COVID-19.
Source: Medindia