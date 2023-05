Very Low Carbohydrate Diets Keep Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar, and Weight in Control

Compared with the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH), the Very low carbohydrate diets led to greater improvement in blood pressure , blood sugar levels, and weight loss . This finding is found in a study published in the journal The Annals of Family Medicine .

‘Very low carbohydrate diet might be more beneficial for the management of lifestyle diseases than the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH).’

Adults with hypertension , prediabetes, or type 2 diabetes, and who are overweight or obese, are at an increased risk of serious health complications. Nearly half (47%) of adults in the United States have hypertension and about half have prediabetes or type 2 diabetes. Approximately 42% of adults in the United States are also obese.