Syncing Your Plate With Your Body Clock: Exploring the Benefits and Limitations of the Circadian Diet
Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on April 16, 2023 at 11:38 PM
Highlights:
  • The Circadian diet involves syncing your meals with your body's 24-hour internal clock to optimize metabolism and overall health
  • This diet emphasizes nutrient-dense foods, such as whole grains, healthy fats, and veggies, and recommends restricting food intake after sunset
  • The Circadian diet differs from intermittent fasting, as it allows for eating all day and consuming little in the evening, while intermittent fasting requires a 14-16 hour gap between meals

The fundamental reason for following any form of diet is to lose weight and stay healthy. Whether it's calorie counting, the Mediterranean diet, or the keto diet, the goal is to keep fit and healthy.

Why is Food Timing Important for Weight Loss?
Nutrient timing is knowing when to eat specific nutrients to feel energetic, full and yet not gain unhealthy weight. The 'circadian' rhythm helps to determine best food timing for weight loss.
The Circadian diet has recently gained popularity. It is often referred to as the body clock diet. So, is this diet suitable for everyone?

What is Circadian Diet?

It is a type of food that helps the body's natural circadian rhythm. It is designed to sync with the body's 24-hour internal clock, controlling numerous activities such as hormone synthesis, the sleep-wake cycle, and other physical functions.

Principle of the Circadian Diet

The idea behind this diet is that by eating at specific times of day, you may optimise your metabolism and overall health.

According to the hypothesis, eating the majority of your calories throughout the day and restricting your food intake after sunset coincides with the natural rhythm of the body and can thus boost energy levels, digestion, and weight management.
Anti-Quick Fix Weight Loss
Anti-Quick Fix Weight Loss
Trying to lose weight? Weight loss is not a race or a competition against time but a lifestyle modification. Try out some simple tips for losing weight in smart way.
The circadian diet also emphasises the need of eating nutrient-dense foods such as whole grains, healthy fats, veggies, and whole grains.

What is the Difference Between the Circadian Diet and Intermittent Fasting?

Both are different ways of dieting that are based on meal scheduling. However, their rules are not the same. While the Circadian diet allows you to eat all day and very little in the evening, intermittent fasting requires a 14 to 16-hour gap between the final meal and the first meal of the next day.

Importantly, in intermittent fasting, you can only eat twice a day, with a 6 to 8-hour interval between each meal.

Both methods of a dieting attempt to promote weight loss, improved metabolism, and fitness. However, these dietary options should be used only after checking with healthcare professionals, especially if you are taking drugs for hypertension or diabetes.

Pregnant and breastfeeding women should also avoid this diet. Patients who are taking chemotherapy for cancer should also avoid it.

Source: Medindia
Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss
Diet and Nutrition for Healthy Weight Loss
Correct diet and a planned exercise regime is the mantra of healthy and sustainable weight loss.

Fast Diet - An Efficient Weight Loss Method
Fast Diet - An Efficient Weight Loss Method
Fast Diet, that may help you lose weight in one week, has become one of the most popular methods for weight loss these days. Would you like to give it a try?
