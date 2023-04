Syncing Your Plate With Your Body Clock: Exploring the Benefits and Limitations of the Circadian Diet

Advertisement

What is the Difference Between the Circadian Diet and Intermittent Fasting?

According to the hypothesis, eating the majority of your calories throughout the day and restricting your food intake after sunset coincides with the natural rhythm of the body and can thus boost energy levels digestion , and weight management The circadian diet also emphasises the need of eating nutrient-dense foods such as whole grains, healthy fats veggies , and whole grains Both are different ways of dieting that are based on meal scheduling. However, their rules are not the same. While the Circadian diet allows you to eat all day and very little in the evening, intermittent fasting requires a 14 to 16-hour gap between the final meal and the first meal of the next day.Importantly, in intermittent fasting, you can only eat twice a day, with a 6 to 8-hour interval between each meal.Both methods of a dieting attempt to promote weight loss, improved metabolism, and fitness. However, these dietary options should be used only after checking with healthcare professionals, especially if you are taking drugs for hypertension or diabetes.Pregnant and breastfeeding women should also avoid this diet. Patients who are taking chemotherapy for cancer should also avoid it.Source: Medindia