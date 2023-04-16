How Disrupted Sleep Impacts Schizophrenia Spectrum Disorder

Schizophrenia Spectrum Disorder (SSD) is a chronic mental illness characterized by a range of symptoms, including delusions, hallucinations, and disorganized thinking. One of the most debilitating symptoms of SSD is negative symptoms, which include apathy, lack of motivation, and social withdrawal. A growing body of research has suggested that disrupted sleep-wake patterns may play a role in the development and severity of negative symptoms in SSD patients.



Link Between Sleep-Wake Patterns and Negative Symptoms in Schizophrenia Spectrum Disorder

In a recent study published in the, researchers investigated the relationship between sleep-wake patterns and negative symptoms in schizophrenia spectrum disorder patients. The study aimed to identify the shared and distinct abnormalities in sleep-wake patterns among SSD patients and to determine their relationship with negative symptoms.