Dangers of Overzealous Health Screening: Mukami's Tragic Tale
Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on April 17, 2023 at 12:15 AM
Highlights:
  • We live in a health-conscious era leading to widespread advice on lifestyle changes and proactive medical measures
  • Screening tests must strike a balance between benefit and harm and be based on solid scientific evidence
  • Overuse of unproven screening tests can lead to unnecessary and hazardous treatments and potentially harmful outcomes

We are living in a health-conscious era. Advice on eating habits, smoking, alcohol, exercise, and other topics is widespread. There are numerous well-being health checks, medications, and screening tests available to help avoid sickness. However, some have gone too far, sometimes resulting in disaster.

Importance of Health Screening Tests
Health screening, along with a healthy diet and exercise, is necessary for good health and a higher quality of life.
Disease prevention strategies combine lifestyle changes and proactive medical measures. We screen for cancer and other chronic medical issues regularly. Screening tests must strike an appropriate balance between benefit and harm.

Pros and Cons of Screening Tests

Screening-test-based interventions must always have a solid scientific foundation. Unproven value tests are not suggested because they are costly and might lead to unnecessary and hazardous treatments.

Mukami's Story of Going Too Far with Health Consciousness

Mukami reminds us of those who go to extremes for their well-being. She maintained an exceptional level of fitness. She didn't smoke or drink, she worked out every day, and she never missed her general health screening sessions. She became obsessed with her health after turning 40. "I need to step it up," she said, "by getting screened for other potentially preventable diseases."

She produced a replica of costly tests, claiming to predict future ailments. "These have no proven benefit, and their interpretation may lead to harm," said Dr. Alfred Murage. Her health was fine, and she didn't need any more tests of dubious usefulness.

Balancing Preventive Screening Tests with Common Sense

Six months later, she paid an unplanned visit to Dr. Murage, looking concerned. "I have unidentified cancer somewhere inside me," she explained. The doctor was perplexed till she explained more. She'd ignored the doctor's advice and gone through with a slew of tests to seek for diseases that didn't exist. Unsurprisingly, something had surfaced. "They don't show anything of concern," Dr. Murage stated after reviewing her results. But, once again, his advice was ineffective: "I'm scheduled to have surgery to investigate some results that are abnormal," she said, referring to a non-specific cancer screening test.
Health screening in men between 40 and 64 years of age helps to detect illnesses and cancers when they can be controlled or treated before complications set in.
Nothing was discovered when Mukami underwent unneeded surgery, although she did suffer major problems. Following corrective surgery, she was left with a severely scarred abdomen. Her self-esteem suffered greatly, and she became melancholy. She also had a sizable medical bill to pay.

Her mentality shifted, and she began living an unhealthy lifestyle. Her health deteriorated over the next few years, eventually leading to her death.

Be wary of receiving too much healthcare; it could be your undoing. Accepting medical hype may appear fashionable, but for the vast majority of people, it is all misguided and of small value.

Source: Medindia
