medindia
Gift Your Dad a Health Check-up This Father's Day

Gift Your Dad a Health Check-up This Father's Day

by Adeline Dorcas on  June 13, 2019 at 4:34 PM Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Father's day is here, and it's the perfect time to gift your dad for good health
  • Fathers are always busy with their work life, and they don't get enough time to take care of their health
  • Regular health check-ups and timely diagnosis can save your dad's life
  • Surprise your dad this Father's day by giving him a health check-up package
Father's day is almost here, are you confused what gift you should give to your busy dad on this father's day? Relax, fathers are always busy with their work life, and they don't get enough time to take care of their health. So, you can surprise your dad with a full body health check-up package.
Gift Your Dad a Health Check-up This Father's Day

With Father's Day coming up, now is a good time for dads to take stock of their health and make sure they're current on screening tests for leading diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes.

Show Full Article

"The earlier we diagnose conditions, the more successfully we can treat them," said Loyola Medicine primary care physician Michael Gill, MD, Ph.D.

Dr. Gill recommends men undergo the following screening tests, based on guidelines from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and other expert bodies:

Body Mass Index: This is a measure of body fat based on height and weight. A BMI under 18.5 is underweight. Normal is 18.5 to 24.9. Overweight is 25 to 29.9, and obese is over 30. BMI should be checked yearly.

Colorectal Cancer: Men should be screened beginning at age 50. The gold standard is a colonoscopy. Other screening exams include a yearly fecal occult blood test (which can find blood in the stool) or, every five years, a fecal blood test combined with an exam called a sigmoidoscopy, which examines the lower part of the colon.

Diabetes: Men with risk factors such as a family history of diabetes, being overweight, or experiencing diabetic symptoms should be screened with a fasting blood test that measures the amount of blood sugar.

Hearing: If a patient or his spouse reports a hearing problem, or if the patient works in a job with excessive noise, Dr. Gill will order a hearing test.

High Blood Pressure: Every man over age 18 should have his blood pressure checked at least once a year.

Cholesterol: Men ages 20 to 35 who have cardiovascular disease risk factors such as diabetes should be screened. After age 35, men should be screened once every five years if normal, or more often if levels are borderline.

Prostate Cancer: Beginning at age 55, men should discuss with their physicians the pros and cons of the PSA prostate cancer screening test and jointly decide whether the test is appropriate for them.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm: This is a bulge in the large blood vessel that supplies the abdomen and lower body. If it ruptures, it will cause severe bleeding that often is fatal. Men aged 65 to 75 who have ever smoked should be screened with an ultrasound.

Other Conditions: Dr. Gill also screens men for depression, smoking and alcohol abuse and talks to men about controlling their weight, getting enough physical activity and avoiding risky sexual behavior.

"Do your best to stay healthy," Dr. Gill advises fathers. "It's a big part of being a good dad."

Loyola's primary care physicians provide patients with custom care for conditions ranging from common ailments to chronic diseases.

Dr. Gill, who is trained in internal medicine and pediatrics, sees patients of all ages at the Loyola Center for Health at Park Ridge.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Recommended Reading

Father's Day: Let's Stay Fit Together

This father's day encourage your dad to stay fit and healthy by doing exercises with you.

Men's Health Month - Recognizing and Preventing Men's Health Problems

Men's Health Month is observed in June to raise awareness about health problems that men face and measures to prevent disease and to emphasize the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

Father's Day Treat: Surprise Your Dad with Tasty Recipes

Treat your dad this Father's day by creating a healthy feast with delicious self-made recipes.

Daddy Shaming: Father's Also Face Criticism About Their Parenting Styles

Father's Day Gift: Many fathers are being shamed and criticized for their parenting styles. So, let's stop daddy shaming.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Health Insurance - India Acute Coronary Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

World Blood Donor Day - Safe Blood for all

Gastroparesis

First Clinical Guidance to Address Anal Intercourse after Prostate Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive