Targeted Screening Program Beneficial for Prostate Cancer Screening

Advertisement

What is False Positive?

Which is the Best Way to Screen for Prostate Cancer?

How to Improve Prostate Cancer Screening?

Prostate Cancer: Statistics - (https://www.cancer.net/cancer-types/prostate-cancer/statistics) What Is Screening for Prostate Cancer? - (https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/prostate/basic_info/screening.htm) Multi-marker risk-based screening for prostate cancer - (https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/pdf/10.1177/09691413221076415) New risk algorithm would improve screening for prostate cancer - (https://www.ucl.ac.uk/news/2022/mar/new-risk-algorithm-would-improve-screening-prostate-cancer)