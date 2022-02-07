Targeted Screening Program Beneficial for Prostate Cancer Screening

- Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men but currently there is no specific screening approach
- The current approach based on a blood test that detects one specific marker like Prostate Specific Antigen or PSA, is giving more false positives
- Therefore, developing prostate cancer screening program based on age and blood test results from two markers would be more precise.
A new algorithm estimating a person's risk of developing prostate cancer based on age and the levels of two prostate cancer markers, PSA (prostate-specific antigen) and hK2 (human kallikrein peptidase) is proposed by researchers. The findings are published in the Journal of Medical Screening.
Lead author Prof. Sir Nicholas Wald (UCL Institute of Health Informatics) said: "A key drawback of screening for prostate cancer using a PSA test alone is the higher risk of a false positive, which can lead to an unnecessary, invasive biopsy and the unnecessary treatment of a clinically insignificant cancer that would not have caused harm anyway.
What is False Positive?False positive result indicates a specific disease or condition in a person when none exists. Whereas at the opposite spectrum a false negative result indicates that a condition or disease that exists is shown as not existing or absent on testing.
Which is the Best Way to Screen for Prostate Cancer?For the study, researchers looked at data and blood samples from more than 21,000 men recruited into the prospective study over 40 years ago.
They analyzed several prostate cancer markers in blood samples of 571 men who later died from or with prostate cancer, compared with a control group of 2,169 men who were never diagnosed with the disease.
They grouped the results of the total PSA and hK2 tests based on how far away from average they were present according to the participant's age. This was done to include age in the risk assessment.
All men who were estimated to have a one in 20 or greater risk of developing prostate cancer in the next five years were counted as "screen positive".
They also found that if men aged 55 and over were screened at least five-yearly using this risk cut-off, 90% of cancer cases would be detected, with only 1.2% of cases being false positives.
If a PSA test had been used to screen for the disease on its own, and 86% detection rate would have been accompanied by a false positive rate of 2%.
By comparison, if the risk-based approach had been adjusted to have a detection rate of 86%, the false positive rate would have been 0.5% - a reduction of three quarters.
This new approach is innovative for prostate cancer, as it screens people based on their overall risk rather than the results of a single test. This is the same approach used in screening during pregnancy for certain fetal and maternal health conditions.
The next step is to test the feasibility of this approach in practice with a pilot study inviting healthy men for screening. If this project happens to be successful, this approach should be considered as part of a national screening program for all men.
