What if, like disabling a bomb by cutting the relevant wire, we could prevent cancer cells from spreading by 'terminating' the appropriate switch in their machinery?



A team of researchers from the Mechanobiology Institute and the Department of Biological Sciences at the National University of Singapore, along with local and international collaborators, believe they have found that critical component—a scaffold protein known as BPGAP1—and how it functions. Their findings were published in the journal Molecular Biology of the Cell as part of 'Forces on and Within Cells' (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

