Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Krishanga. (2024, April 30). How Did a Routine Vampire Facial Lead to HIV Infection? . Medindia. Retrieved on Apr 30, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-did-a-routine-vampire-facial-lead-to-hiv-infection-215577-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Krishanga. "How Did a Routine Vampire Facial Lead to HIV Infection?". Medindia. Apr 30, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-did-a-routine-vampire-facial-lead-to-hiv-infection-215577-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Krishanga. "How Did a Routine Vampire Facial Lead to HIV Infection?". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-did-a-routine-vampire-facial-lead-to-hiv-infection-215577-1.htm. (accessed Apr 30, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Krishanga. 2024. How Did a Routine Vampire Facial Lead to HIV Infection?. Medindia, viewed Apr 30, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/how-did-a-routine-vampire-facial-lead-to-hiv-infection-215577-1.htm.