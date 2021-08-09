by Dr Jayashree on  September 8, 2021 at 11:11 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Excess Fat Disturbs the Body Clock in Rats
High fat diet fed on rats disturb the body clock in their brain that normally controls satiety, leading to over-eating and obesity. That is according to new research published in The Journal of Physiology.

The number of people with obesity has nearly tripled worldwide since 1975. In England alone, 28% of adults are obese and another 36% are overweight. Obesity can lead to several other diseases such as Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and some types of cancer.

Historically, it was believed that the master body clock was only located in a part of the brain called the hypothalamus.


However, further research over the years has clarified that some control of body's daily rhythms (hormone levels, appetite etc.) lies in several other parts of the brain and body, including a group of neurons in the evolutionary ancient brainstem, called the dorsal vagal complex (DVC).

Research has also shown that in obesity, daily rhythms in food intake and the release of hormones related to eating, are blunted or eliminated. However, it has not been clear if the malfunctioning of brain centers controlling appetite is a cause or the result of obesity.

This new research conducted at the Jagiellonian University in Krakow in collaboration with the University of Bristol found that high-fat diet fed rats showed changes in the DVC's daily neuronal rhythms and the response of these neurons to appetite hormones before they started to gain weight.

Thus, the researchers propose that disturbance in the DVC's timekeeping leads to obesity, rather than being the result of excessive body weight.

The research was performed on two groups of rats: those fed a well-balanced control diet (10% kcal from fat) and a high-fat diet (70% kcal from fat).

To mimic the impact of unhealthy diet on humans, they introduced the new diet to adolescent rats (4-week-old) and monitored their food intake across 24 hours for four consecutive weeks.

Electrophysiological recordings were performed to measure how DVC neuronal activity changes across 24h. This enabled the researchers to assess circadian changes of neuronal activity as well as neuronal responses to metabolically-relevant hormones in each of the diet groups.

Though human and mouse brainstem share common features, the major limitation of the study is its immediate translation to humans.

The peak of the DVC activity was observed at the end of day, which is the rest phase for rodents, but an active phase for people. Thus, it remains to be established if the phase of the brainstem clock is set to day and night, or whether it depends on patterns of rest and activity.

This study opens new research opportunities for trying to establish the strategy how to restore body clock function of the DVC, and therefore help tackle obesity.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity
Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world's population in developed countries being over weight or obese!
READ MORE
Diabesity
With more than one billion people affected, diabesity is the largest epidemic in the world today. Fortunately it can be reversed with lifestyle changes.
READ MORE
World Digestive Health Day – Obesity, An On-going Pandemic
Globally World Digestive Health Day (WDHD) is celebrated on May 29 every year to emphasize gastrointestinal diseases with 2021 theme focuses on obesity.
READ MORE
Anti-Quick Fix Weight Loss
Trying to lose weight? Weight loss is not a race or a competition against time but a lifestyle modification. Try out some simple tips for losing weight in smart way.
READ MORE
Cholesterol
Cholesterol is produced by the body (liver) and is essential for normal body functioning.
READ MORE
Cholesterol - The Enigma Chemical
The word 'Cholesterol' rings danger bells as soon as it is mentioned. This important chemical is important for the normal metabolism of the body and is dangerous only if present in excess.
READ MORE
Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders
Circadian rhythm (also known as sleep/wake cycle or the body clock) is a biological process that follows an internal cycle of roughly 24 hours.
READ MORE
Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes
Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all around the year. Here are some simple and essential diet and nutrition tips for athletes.
READ MORE
Liposuction
Liposuction is a cosmetic procedure, which is used to suck out the excess or abnormal fat deposition to give a well-contoured shapely look.
READ MORE
Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat
Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

More News on:

CholesterolCircadian Rhythm Sleep DisordersDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseCholesterol - The Enigma ChemicalLiposuctionHealthy LivingQuiz on Weight LossDiet and Nutrition Tips for AthletesNutrition IQTop Diet Foods that Make you Fat