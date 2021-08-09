by Dr Jayashree on  September 8, 2021 at 11:20 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Does COVID-19 Infection Impact the Lung Function in Children?
COVID-19 infection does not appear to affect the lung function of young adults, according to new research presented at the 'virtual' European Respiratory Society International Congress.

In the first study to investigate the impact of COVID-19 infection on lung function, researchers at the Karolinska Institute, Stockholm gathered information from 661 young people with an average age 22 years, those who have been followed by researchers ever since born. The most recent pre-pandemic clinical examination was carried out between 2016 and 2019.

The examinations at the COVID-19 follow-up took place between October 2020 and May 2021. Collected data included measurements of lung function, inflammation and white blood cells called eosinophils, which are part of the immune system.


Of the 661 participants, 178 (27%) had antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 indicating they had been infected. Researchers measured FEV1, FVC (forced vital capacity, which represents the volume of air in the lungs that can be exhaled after a taking the deepest breath possible), and FEV1/FVC ratio, which is an indicator of narrowed airways.

They calculated the changes in lung function between the period before the pandemic and during the pandemic. Then they compared the percentage change with participants who had not been infected.

There was no difference in lung function among patients who had had COVID-19 with respect to eosinophils, indicators of inflammation, allergy responses or use of inhaled corticosteroids.

In the second study researchers carried out lung function tests between two weeks and six months following COVID-19 infection and compared the results with a control group of 45 children who had not been infected with the coronavirus but may have had some other infection.

The participants had different severity of disease. An infection was considered severe if patients suffered breathlessness, a fever above 38.5 degrees Celsius for more than five days, bronchitis, pneumonia or was stayed in hospital for more than a day.

Abnormal lung function occurred in 16% of the COVID-19 group and 28% of the control group. However, further analysis revealed a reduction in the volume of air in the lungs that can be exhaled after a deep breath in patients who had suffered a severe infection, whether COVID-10 or some other infection.

These findings offer some reassurance to children, adolescents and their families. Severity of infection proved to be the only predictor for mild lung function changes and this is independent of a COVID-19 infection.

Limitations of the study include the small number of participants, the fact that they were recruited at a single hospital, that patients reported their symptoms, and a lack of information on long-term outcomes in the control group.

The COVID-19 group also did not include those with severe breathing problems during the acute phase of the infection.

However, further research may shed more light on the effects for people with asthma or who suffer a severe respiratory infection, whether it's COVID-19 or due to another infective cause.

These individuals may be more vulnerable to long-term effects on lung function and underlines the importance for every eligible person to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to reduce overall spread of disease.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
READ MORE
Cytokines - Part of Body's Defence System
Cytokines are chemical signaling molecules produced by immune cells of our body and help cells in the human body to communicate with each other. They are involved in inducing immune response and growth regulation.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
First Woman to Suffer Brain Inflammation After Mild Covid-19 Infection
Young and healthy 26-year-old woman suffered brain inflammation called CNS lymphocytic vasculitis after mild COVID-19 infection and underwent a series of corticosteroid-based treatments. After six months, the lesions decreased and no new lesions had ...
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
READ MORE
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled and informed regarding the risks and benefits of the vaccines.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and focus on the facts related to COVID-19 vaccines.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
Coping with mental health during COVID-19 is the need of the hour. The article highlights top tips to manage mental health and well-being during the pandemic.
READ MORE
Pneumoconiosis
Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation of the lungs leading to fibrosis.
READ MORE
Silicosis
Silicosis is a lung disease caused by inhalation of crystalline free silica dust. It is characterised by nodular pulmonary fibrosis.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

More News on:

FluPneumoconiosisSilicosisCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional HandshakeCOVID in ChildrenCOVID Vaccination for Pregnant WomenCOVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and FactsMental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression