About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Over Four Million Gardeners Place Their Hearing in Danger

by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath on May 26, 2023 at 11:04 PM
Font : A-A+

Over Four Million Gardeners Place Their Hearing in Danger

Tinnitus UK is asking for gardeners to guard their ears as new information reveals solely 1 / 4 (26%) "often" or "typically" use hearing protection. Because of this over 4 million gardeners within the UK are placing themselves vulnerable to listening to loss and tinnitus, each of which will be everlasting.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Tinnitus

Tinnitus


Tinnitus is the perception of ringing, hissing, or other sound within the ears when no corresponding external sound is present.
Advertisement


One in seven adults is affected by tinnitus (1 Trusted Source
Tinnitus: Diagnosis and Management

Go to source) - which is a situation that causes the notion of noise when there is no such thing as exterior supply. There is at the moment no remedy for the situation.

Noise Pollution from Gardening Can Lead to Hearing Loss

The noise turns into a danger to listening to well-being at ranges of 80dB or above. Garden mower sound ranges range, however, they are often as excessive as 95dB for petrol-pushed fashions, and even larger for ride-on fashions.

Stress washers - a well-liked means of cleansing paths and patios - can attain 94dB. Hedge trimmers are much more problematic as they are often as loud as 103dB. At this degree, listening to harm can happen in below 8 minutes.
Neurofeedback Training May Help Eliminate Tinnitus

Neurofeedback Training May Help Eliminate Tinnitus


Neurofeedback training has the potential to reduce the severity of tinnitus or even eliminate it, recent research using functional MRI (fMRI) found.
Advertisement

Noise publicity is the largest preventable reason behind tinnitus, and it is clear from our analysis that individuals seem unaware of the dangers. Even when you are solely giving your hedge a fast trim or the patio a spruce up, use listening to safety. When it is loud, plug them will be the clear message (2 Trusted Source
Evidence of the impact of noise pollution on biodiversity: a systematic map

Go to source).

We need to ensure that individuals can get pleasure from their backyard to the fullest and have the ability to revel within the fowl track and pure sounds of their outside area.

We all know gardening to be helpful for physical and psychological well-being. Individuals shield their cherished vegetation from frost and slugs - we would like defending your ears to be second nature. There needs to be no stigma around utilizing ear plugs - we solely have one pair of ears, and harm to our listening is irreversible.

References :
  1. Tinnitus: Diagnosis and Management - (https://www.aafp.org/pubs/afp/issues/2021/0601/p663.html )
  2. Evidence of the impact of noise pollution on biodiversity: a systematic map - (https://environmentalevidencejournal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13750-020-00202-y )


Source: Medindia
Gardening can Lower the Risk of Cancer and Boost Mental Health

Gardening can Lower the Risk of Cancer and Boost Mental Health


Gardening can boost a person's mental health as well as reduce the risk of cancer and other diseases
Advertisement

Daily Exercise at Moderate Intensity can Fight Diabetes

Daily Exercise at Moderate Intensity can Fight Diabetes


Diabetes Prevention: Exercising every day at moderate intensity for just 30 minutes can control your blood sugar levels, thereby lowering the risk of metabolic diseases such as diabetes.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest General Health News

Breaking the Barrier: Unraveling Mucus Plugs to Save Lives in COPD

Breaking the Barrier: Unraveling Mucus Plugs to Save Lives in COPD

Mucus plugs could be targeted to help reduce fatalities from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
Disease Modifying Therapies for Multiple Sclerosis Continue to Drive Up Healthcare Cost

Disease Modifying Therapies for Multiple Sclerosis Continue to Drive Up Healthcare Cost

The development of reliable curative therapies for multiple sclerosis could significantly reduce the economic burden of the disease on patients and wider society.
New Genetic Variant Provides Protection Against Alzheimer's Disease

New Genetic Variant Provides Protection Against Alzheimer's Disease

A genetic variant in a patient protected from autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease (ADAD) suggests a role for RELN signaling in resilience to dementia.
Boosting Breast Cancer Survival With Healthy Lifestyle Choices

Boosting Breast Cancer Survival With Healthy Lifestyle Choices

Boost your breast cancer survival odds by following prevention recommendations. Lifestyle factors matter! Exercise, diet, and personalized support are crucial for lasting change.
Wild Poliovirus Detected in Environmental Sample

Wild Poliovirus Detected in Environmental Sample

Pakistan officials confirm the detection of wild poliovirus in environmental sample.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

Over Four Million Gardeners Place Their Hearing in Danger Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests