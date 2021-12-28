Sourav Ganguly Tests COVID-positive

Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to a Kolkata hospital.
According to reports, Ganguly had mild fever on Sunday (December 26), and got the positive report on Monday evening (December 27).
Ganguly, who had undergone treatment for a heart condition earlier this year, was admitted to Woodlands Hospital soon after his COVID-positive report came in.
Ganguly is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. His brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested COVID-positive earlier this year.
