Sourav Ganguly Tests COVID-positive

by Colleen Fleiss on December 28, 2021 at 1:17 PM
Sourav Ganguly Tests COVID-positive

Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to a Kolkata hospital.

According to reports, Ganguly had mild fever on Sunday (December 26), and got the positive report on Monday evening (December 27).

Ganguly, who had undergone treatment for a heart condition earlier this year, was admitted to Woodlands Hospital soon after his COVID-positive report came in.

Family sources were quoted as saying that the hospitalization was a precautionary measure and there was no cause for alarm. The 49-year-old cricketer-turned-administrator was advised not to isolate at home by medical experts because of his pre-existing heart condition.

Ganguly is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. His brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested COVID-positive earlier this year.

Source: IANS
