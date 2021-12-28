Sourav Ganguly Tests COVID-positive

Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president, tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to a Kolkata hospital. According to reports, Ganguly had mild fever on Sunday (December 26), and got the positive report on Monday evening (December 27).

‘The stylish left-handed batter had twice been admitted to hospital in January this year after complaining of chest discomfort. He later underwent two angioplasty procedures.’

Family sources were quoted as saying that the hospitalization was a precautionary measure and there was no cause for alarm. The 49-year-old cricketer-turned-administrator was advised not to isolate at home by medical experts because of his pre-existing heart condition.



Ganguly is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. His brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested COVID-positive earlier this year.



Ganguly, who had undergone treatment for a heart condition earlier this year, was admitted to Woodlands Hospital soon after his COVID-positive report came in.