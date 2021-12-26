COVID-19 Cases Top 279.4 Million

Globally, the COVID-19 caseload has pinnacled 279.4 million, while the deaths have swelled to more than 5.39 million and vaccinations to over 8.92 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,779,815 infections and 479,520 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,238,369 infections and 618,686 deaths).
The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Mexico (298,670), Russia (297,223), Peru (202,424), the UK (148,324), Indonesia (144,053), Italy (136,530), Iran (131,348), Colombia (129,729), France (123,531), Argentina (117,020) and Germany (110,317).
Source: IANS