About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

COVID-19: Vaccination For 15-18 Age Group From Jan'22

by Colleen Fleiss on December 26, 2021 at 5:09 PM
Font : A-A+

COVID-19: Vaccination For 15-18 Age Group From Jan'22

COVID-19 vaccination for the 15-18 age group will commence from January 3, 2022, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The decision to vaccinate children will not only strengthen our fight against Covid-19, rather it would also reduce the worries of the parents whose children are going to schools," the Prime Minister said in his televised address to the nation.

Advertisement


As the elderly and people with comorbidities are more vulnerable to catch serious illness from the Omicron strain, Modi also announced a precautionary dose for them.

"Those with comorbidities and above 60 years of age will be eligible for a precautionary dose from January 10, 2022 onwards on the recommendation of their doctors," Modi said.
Advertisement

In his message to the nation, the Prime Minister also urged people not to panic amid growing concerns over the Omicron variant, and appealed to everyone to stay alert, wash hands and make full use of masks.

Notably, the Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on Saturday got approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use for the 12-18 age group.

The vaccine manufacturer had submitted data from clinical trials in the 12-18 age group for Covaxin (BBV152) to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). Bharat Biotech had said earlier that the data was reviewed by the CDSCO and the Subject Experts Committee (SEC), which provided their positive recommendations.

Source: IANS
Advertisement
<< COVID-19 Cases Top 279.4 Million
New Molecule That Shrinks Prostate Cancer Discovered >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
Cherish a Healthy Christmas 2021
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
When are Vitamins Used as Drugs?
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
COVID-19 May Affect Sperm Quality and Fertility in Men
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert! 

Recommended Reading
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield .....
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The ......
COVID-19 Mortality Rate Among Fully Vaccinated Cancer Patients
COVID-19 Mortality Rate Among Fully Vaccinated Cancer Patients
Fully vaccinated cancer patients who had breakthrough COVID-19 suffer from a 13% mortality rate....
Single Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine is Safe and Effective
Single Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine is Safe and Effective
Single dose of Convidecia is 57.5% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 and 91.7% effective ......
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked
Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and e...
Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!
Traveling with Children Abroad? - Parents, Stay Alert!
Traveling with children is always challenging as it involves careful planning. Here are some precaut...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close