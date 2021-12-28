Cloud Technologies, India's Best Bet for Faster Innovation in 2022

Advertisement

The pandemic has brought numerous changes in the way growth and scalability are outlined. This means uprooting traditional processes, reskilling and most importantly, pivoting business practices.In its recent reports, Nasscom estimates that with a more aggressive talent building roadmap, India can increase its cloud talent pool to between 1.7 to 1.8 million and in the process, become the world's second largest cloud talent hub by 2025. It is estimated that the demand for cloud experts will exceed 2 million.Numerous companies in sectors like healthcare, pharma, life sciences, telecom, education, banking, and insurance have advanced their use of cloud and have acknowledged the numerous benefits it has brought to their businesses.Gartner's recent forecast states that end-user spending on public cloud services in India is estimated to total $7.3 billion by 2022, an increase of 29.6 percent from 2021.Along with cloud technologies, new innovative solutions based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are expected to rise too, which will help create a well-rounded digital ecosystem.It is estimated that by 2025, the IT industry will contribute up to $350 billion, amounting to 10 percent of India's GDP, says MeitY. The growth in the IT space will continue to be driven by use of emerging technologies and this will help industries become progressive and be more efficiently run.A prime example of leveraging cloud to utilize its full potential is health-tech firm Medexpert Software solutions. Started in 2018, the organization is helping to 'uberize' healthcare delivery. The company runs its health management system on next-generation cloud infrastructure.Through this technology, they extend support to healthcare delivery organizations like super-specialty hospitals and neighborhood clinics, to improve business agility and deliver a better healthcare experience to patients.IFFCO too has implemented cloud technology and is relying on advanced IT systems to support their sustainability efforts, including one of their recent initiatives -- 'Nano-technology' fertilizers. These eco-friendly fertilizers are able to reduce the use of conventional chemical fertilizers in half, while boosting crop outputs.Witnessing the recent acceleration in the acceptance of technology, it is quite evident that 2022 will continue to be disruptive. Multi-cloud is going to be the way of the world. Businesses today are already evaluating multi-cloud models where they can gain maximum benefits from a trusted set of cloud providers.And why not? Globally, organizations are expected to spend an incredible $1.78 trillion on cloud and other digital transformation technologies in 2022, according to Statistica.For us, as technologists and a major cloud provider, this is an exciting time. We are in the midst of a huge digital revolution. Perhaps what is most exciting is that the economic value created will be proportional to the extent of digital transformation this country will witness -- as cloud technologies stimulate innovation and improve efficiencies, while protecting institutions' and citizens' most valuable data assets.Indian businesses are prioritizing speed as their key competency this year, to recover growth faster. CEOs want to leapfrog innovation cycles. So their focus clearly is on faster, data-driven innovation. And there's increased awareness on why cloud is the best engine to aid faster innovation at scale.Only cloud services can accelerate India's move towards becoming a digitally empowered society, bringing about a smarter, more inclusive future for everyone.Source: IANS