Silent Tuberculosis Cases: Absence of Cough Doesn't Rule Out TB

by Colleen Fleiss on Mar 24 2024 10:26 PM

Experts emphasized that although coughing (1 Trusted Source
Cough - Symptoms and Causes

Go to source) is a prominent symptom of tuberculosis (TB), it's crucial for people to understand that many cases can present without this indicator.
As per experts, people need to watch for signs like unexplained weight loss, fatigue, night sweats, and prolonged fever instead. Additionally, chest pain, difficulty in breathing, and coughing up blood can indicate advanced stages of the disease.

Early Detection of Tuberculosis

"Vigilance in monitoring for these diverse symptoms is key to early detection and intervention. We must emphasize the importance of seeking medical attention promptly if any of these signs arise, especially in regions with high TB prevalence," Dr Ranganatha R, Head - Department of Pulmonology and TB Lead, Narayana Health City, Bengaluru, told IANS.

Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.
A recent meta-analysis of 12 surveys (620,682 participants) from eight countries in Africa and four in Asia found that a majority of individuals with pulmonary TB did not report cough, and this was more common among women.

"As clinicians, we have noticed that women often tend to present late and ignore cough or not report it. It is also equally important to note that TB, which does not affect the tissue of the lungs, represents a significant proportion of the disease and will not present with cough," said Dr Lancelot Pinto, Consultant Pulmonologist and Epidemiologist, P. D. Hinduja Hospital & MRC, Mahim.

By raising awareness about the various presentations of TB, the experts said that timely diagnosis and treatment ultimately curb the spread of this infectious disease.

Reference:
Source-IANS
