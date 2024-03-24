TB Vaccine MTBVAC Enters Clinical Trials in India



Tuberculosis Vaccine Trials Commence in India

MTBVAC: A Tuberculosis Vaccine Candidate Advancing Towards Clinical Efficacy Trials in TB Prevention - (https://www.archbronconeumol.org/en-mtbvac-a-tuberculosis-vaccine-candidate-articulo-S0300289623003058)

Bharat Biotech, in collaboration with Biofabri, a Spanish biopharmaceutical firm, is conducting trials for the first live attenuated vaccine MTBVAC ( ) derived from a human strain of Mycobacterium tuberculosis. These trials aim to assess the safety and immunogenicity of MTBVAC, with a pivotal trial on safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy scheduled to commence in 2025."After more than three decades of research, it is a giant step to test in adults and adolescents in the country where 28% of the world’s TB cases accumulate," said Esteban Rodriguez, CEO of Biofabri.It is more than 100 years old and has a very limited effect on pulmonary tuberculosis, which is responsible for the transmission of the disease. The companies hope that the new vaccine will be a milestone in global vaccinology and called it an example of public-private, national and international collaboration."Our quest for a more effective vaccine against Tuberculosis received a big boost today, with clinical trials in India. Our goal to develop TB vaccines to prevent disease in adults and adolescents has taken a big step today. We are honored to partner with BioFabri, Dr. Esteban Rodriguez and Dr. Carlos Martin in this noble effort to reinvent TB vaccines," said Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman Bharat Biotech.After the completion of a Phase2 dose finding trial the MTBVAC vaccine, a double-blind, controlled Phase3 clinical trial in newborns started in 2023, comparing the vaccine with the current BCG vaccine. 7,000 newborns from South Africa, 60 from Madagascar and 60 from Senegal will be vaccinated.To date, more than 1,900 babies have been vaccinated. The aim is to assess the immunogenicity and efficacy of MTBVAC which is administered intradermally to infants on the first day of life. Health restrictions imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic led to an increase in infections and a decrease in diagnosis and treatment. As a result, annual TB deaths have risen to over 1.6 million.This Phase3 neonatal project, partially funded by the European Union through its EDCTP (European & Development Countries Clinical Trial Partnership) programme, is being coordinated by Biofabri, as part of a consortium. After completing a dose escalation trial in HIV uninfected adults, a Phase2 study in HIV infected adults has started in 2024 to determine whether MTBVAC is safe in this population.This ongoing trial at 16 sites in South Africa – involving the vaccination of 276 adults – is evaluating safety and immunogenicity in HIV-negative and HIV-positive adults and adolescents vaccinated with MTBVAC.Source-IANS