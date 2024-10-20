Rwanda Launches World`s First Marburg Virus Treatment Trial

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Rwanda has taken the lead in developing a potential treatment for Marburg virus, with the first clinical trial now underway. (The initiative, in partnership with the WHO, is testing the safety and efficacy of two treatments: Remdesivir, a drug currently used to treat COVID-19, and MBP091, a specialized antibody developed to fight Marburg virus disease, WHO Regional Director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti said on X.Marburg virus is a highly contagious and deadly viral disease that can cause severe hemorrhagic fever. It is transmitted through contact with infected bodily fluids or animals, such as bats. Symptoms often include fever, headache, muscle aches, diarrhea, vomiting, and bleeding. The mortality rate can be very high, reaching up to 88% in some outbreaks. There is currently no approved vaccine or antiviral treatment for Marburg virus, making prevention and early detection crucial.The health initiative is part of a process that began two years ago, where 17 African countries, including Rwanda, were identified by the WHO as willing to conduct clinical trials.Currently, no treatment or vaccine is available for Marburg virus disease.Rwanda declared a Marburg virus outbreak on September 27, Xinhua news agency reported.As of Tuesday, 62 confirmed cases and 15 deaths have been reported, while 30 individuals have recovered, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health of the country. Earlier this month, the East African country launched a vaccination campaign against the virus, with over 700 people at high risk of contracting it already vaccinated, according to the ministry. The Sabin Vaccine Institute, a nonprofit organization, said it has delivered about 1,700 investigational vaccine doses to Rwanda to bolster the ongoing response to the Marburg virus disease.The Rwandan government has introduced screening mechanisms, identified all contacts of Marburg virus disease patients, and implemented electronic systems to ensure close contacts under quarantine do not move or travel unnoticed. The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said last week that the outbreak is now under control.The health ministry has advised anyone exhibiting symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, vomiting, muscle pain, or stomach aches to visit their nearest health facility.Source-IANS