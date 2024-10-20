About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Strawberries — A Sweet Solution for Heart Health and Cholesterol!

by Karishma Abhishek on Oct 20 2024 12:05 AM

Daily consumption of strawberries (1 to 4 cups) significantly supports cardiometabolic health and helps manage cholesterol levels as per a study conducted by researchers from the University of California, Davis, and funded by the California Strawberry Commission, published in the September 2024 issue of Critical Reviews in Food Science and Nutrition (1 Trusted Source
Strawberry (Fragaria x Ananassa) intake on human health and disease outcomes: a comprehensive literature review

Go to source).
With cardiovascular disease being a leading cause of death globally, the research emphasizes strawberries as a simple, natural way to improve heart health.

The consolidated findings from 47 clinical trials and 13 observational studies were published between 2000 and 2023.

It concluded that strawberries are packed with beneficial phytonutrients like polyphenols and fiber, which help lower levels of LDL cholesterol and triglycerides while reducing inflammation.

The result is enhanced overall heart health and better management of cardiovascular risk factors.

Whether fresh, frozen, or in freeze-dried form, a daily dose of strawberries can have a substantial impact on cardiometabolic health, especially in those at higher risk for heart disease.

Heart Health Benefits of Eating Strawberries

By improving lipid metabolism and reducing systemic inflammation, strawberries aid in lowering the risk of developing cardiovascular conditions.

"Strawberries are rich in phytonutrients that benefit heart health,” said Roberta Holt, Ph.D., lead researcher of the study at the University of California, Davis.

"Our review found that regular strawberry consumption not only lowers cholesterol but also helps reduce inflammation, which is a key driver of heart disease. This means that simply adding a cup of strawberries to your daily routine can significantly reduce your risk of cardiovascular events."

Beyond heart health, the study reveals exciting benefits for brain health. This research suggests strawberries may help delay cognitive decline and protect against dementia, thanks to their rich flavonoid content.

Strawberries may support cognitive function and combat oxidative stress, key factors in keeping the brain sharp as we age.

Toby Amidor, M.S., R.D.N., C.D.N., F.A.N.D., noted, “People are seeking natural, food-based solutions to manage their health and strawberries offer a convenient, delicious, and affordable way to support heart health. They are packed with phytonutrients, fiber, and vitamins, particularly vitamin C, and can be easily added to smoothies, yogurt, salads, or eaten as a snack.”

Amidor joined the California Strawberry Commission team at the recent Food & Nutrition Conference and Expo on October 6-8 in Minneapolis, where they connected with thousands of registered dietitian nutritionists to share key nutrition and sustainability messages, alongside California strawberry grower Neil Nagata.

Reference:
  1. Strawberry (Fragaria x Ananassa) intake on human health and disease outcomes: a comprehensive literature review - (https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/10408398.2024.2398634)


Source-Eurekalert


