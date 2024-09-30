About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Rwanda Battles Marburg Virus: 6 Dead, 20 Infected in Outbreak

by Swethapriya Sampath on Sep 30 2024 3:02 PM

Rwanda has confirmed six deaths and 20 cases of Marburg disease since the beginning of the epidemic, according to the country's health minister, Sabin Nsanzimana. The majority of victims are health workers in the intensive care unit (1 Trusted Source
Marburg virus outbreak kills six in Rwanda

Go to source).
In a video statement posted on X, Nsanzimana said, "We are counting 20 people who are infected, and six who have already passed away due to this virus. The large majority of cases and deaths are among healthcare workers, mainly in the intensive care unit."

What is Marburg Disease?

Marburg disease is a viral hemorrhagic fever that can cause death among some patients. Symptoms include severe headache, vomiting, muscle aches, and stomach aches. The disease has a fatality rate as high as 88%.

Institutions and partners are working to trace those who have been in contact with virus-affected individuals, the minister added. Marburg is from the same virus family as Ebola and is transmitted to people from fruit bats. It then spreads through contact with the bodily fluids of infected people.

Risks and Effects of the Marburg Virus

The fatality rate of this disease can reach up to 88%, making it extremely dangerous. Transmission typically occurs from fruit bats to humans, and once infected, it can spread through contact with bodily fluids.

The Rwandan government, along with international health organizations, is actively working to contain the outbreak. Measures include isolating infected individuals, tracing contacts, and providing necessary medical care to those affected.

Reference:
  1. Marburg virus outbreak kills six in Rwanda - (https:www.bbc.com/news/articles/c8el1ky2nd6o)


