Intranasal Drug Delivery System for Brain Tumors Expands Clinical Trials in India

A breakthrough intranasal therapy for brain tumors enters expanded clinical trials in India.
A revolutionary intranasal drug delivery system designed to treat brain tumors is gaining traction as clinical trials expand globally, including a major initiative in India. This innovative approach enables targeted drug administration directly to the brain, bypassing the blood-brain barrier, which has long been a challenge in neuro-oncology (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell
Go to source).
How the Intranasal Delivery System WorksThe system delivers NEO100, an ultra-purified form of perillyl alcohol, through inhalation. The molecule enters the cerebrospinal fluid via the olfactory nerve, ensuring direct contact with tumor sites while minimizing systemic toxicity. Unlike traditional chemotherapy, which relies on oral or intravenous administration, this method allows for higher drug concentrations in the brain without significant side effects.
Malignant gliomas, particularly glioblastoma, are among the most aggressive brain tumors, known for their invasive nature and resistance to standard treatments. Current therapies, including surgery, radiation, and systemic chemotherapy, offer limited survival benefits, with median survival rates remaining at just 15 months. The intranasal delivery system presents a promising alternative, providing a non-invasive, effective way to combat these tumors.
Phase 1 clinical trials have already demonstrated the safety and tolerance of this approach, and Phase 2 trials are now underway. To accelerate research, clinical trials are expanding across 30 FDA-compliant sites in India in collaboration with CBCC Global Research. This expansion will enhance patient recruitment, ensuring broader access to the treatment and expediting regulatory approvals.
Potential Applications Beyond Brain TumorsBeyond brain tumors, this intranasal drug delivery system holds potential for treating other neurological conditions, such as pediatric brain tumors, metastatic brain cancer, and even neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's. By proving that therapeutic agents can effectively reach the brain through intranasal administration, this method could revolutionize the way neurological diseases are treated.
The success of this approach marks a critical advancement in neuro-oncology, offering new hope to patients facing limited treatment options. As clinical trials progress, this innovative system may pave the way for more effective and targeted therapies for a wide range of brain-related disorders.
Reference:
- NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Opening Bell - (https://www.nasdaq.com/videos/neonc-technologies-holdings-inc-rings-nasdaq-stock-market-opening-bell)
Source-Medindia