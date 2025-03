Kidney Donors Face Higher Risk of Gestational Hypertension

Kidney donors face a greater risk of gestational hypertension in future pregnancies.

Highlights: Kidney donors have a 2.4 times higher risk of gestational hypertension

have a 2.4 times higher risk of gestational hypertension 11% of donors experienced hypertension or preeclampsia, compared to 5% of non-donors

experienced hypertension or preeclampsia, compared to No significant increase in preterm birth or low birth weight rates

Gestational Hypertension and Preeclampsia in Living Kidney Donors



The Study: Comparing Donors and Non-donors

Research Design and Participants

Age and residency (urban or rural)

(urban or rural) Income level

Pregnancy history before kidney donation

before kidney donation Time to first pregnancy after cohort entry

Key Findings: Increased Hypertension Risk

11% of pregnancies in kidney donors resulted in gestational hypertension or preeclampsia, compared to 5% in non-donors .

in kidney donors resulted in gestational hypertension or preeclampsia, compared to . Donors had a 2.4 times higher likelihood of experiencing these conditions.

of experiencing these conditions. Both gestational hypertension and preeclampsia were significantly more frequent in kidney donors.

Gestational Hypertension and Preeclampsia Explained

What Is Gestational Hypertension?

What Is Preeclampsia?

Other Pregnancy Outcomes: No Significant Differences

Preterm birth rates were similar: 8% in donors vs. 7% in nondonors.

were similar: 8% in donors vs. 7% in nondonors. Low birth weight rates were also comparable: 6% in donors vs. 4% in nondonors.

were also comparable: 6% in donors vs. 4% in nondonors. There were no cases of maternal death, stillbirth, or neonatal death in the donor group.

What This Means for Potential Female Kidney Donors

The Need for Informed Decision-Making

Long-Term Health Considerations

Inform their healthcare providers about their donor status.

about their donor status. Undergo frequent blood pressure checks during pregnancy.

during pregnancy. Maintain a healthy lifestyle to reduce hypertension risk.

The study involved 85 women who had donated a kidney between 1992 and 2009 and later experienced 106 pregnancies. To ensure accuracy, the researchers compared them with 510 women from the general population who collectively had 788 pregnancies. Both groups were carefully matched for:

Age and residency (urban or rural)
Income level
Pregnancy history before kidney donation
Time to first pregnancy after cohort entry

The study revealed that:

11% of pregnancies in kidney donors resulted in gestational hypertension or preeclampsia, compared to 5% in non-donors.
Donors had a 2.4 times higher likelihood of experiencing these conditions.
Both gestational hypertension and preeclampsia were significantly more frequent in kidney donors.

Gestational hypertension is high blood pressure that develops after 20 weeks of pregnancy in women with previously normal blood pressure. While it usually resolves after delivery, it can increase the risk of complications.

Preeclampsia is a more severe form of hypertension during pregnancy, characterized by organ damage, often affecting the kidneys or liver. It can lead to preterm birth or other serious complications if untreated.

Interestingly, the study found no significant differences in other maternal or fetal complications among kidney donors:

Preterm birth rates were similar: 8% in donors vs. 7% in nondonors.
Low birth weight rates were also comparable: 6% in donors vs. 4% in nondonors.
There were no cases of maternal death, stillbirth, or neonatal death in the donor group.

These findings indicate that while the risk of hypertensive disorders is elevated, most kidney donors still have successful pregnancies with no severe complications.

For young women considering kidney donation, it is crucial to understand the potential risks to future pregnancies. While the overall risk of complications remains low, the increased risk of gestational hypertension and preeclampsia should be part of pre-donation counseling.

The study reinforces the importance of regular monitoring and follow-ups for female kidney donors, particularly during pregnancy. Women who donate kidneys should:

Inform their healthcare providers about their donor status.
Undergo frequent blood pressure checks during pregnancy.
Maintain a healthy lifestyle to reduce hypertension risk.

While kidney donation is an incredibly selfless act, it comes with potential health trade-offs. Young women who donate should be aware of the elevated risk of hypertensive disorders in future pregnancies. However, with proper monitoring and prenatal care, most donors can still have healthy pregnancies.