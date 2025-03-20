About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Lecanemab's Surge: Alzheimer's Breakthrough Amid Gender Concerns

by Naina Bhargava on Mar 20 2025 10:39 AM

Lecanemab's sales have surged following its FDA approval in 2023, despite questions about its effectiveness in female patients.

Lecanemab`s Surge: Alzheimer`s Breakthrough Amid Gender Concerns
Since receiving approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2023 as only the second Alzheimer’s-modifying drug, sales of lecanemab, marketed as Leqembi, have consistently increased, hitting $87 million USD in the final quarter of 2024 (1 Trusted Source
The higher benefit of lecanemab in males compared to females in CLARITY AD is probably due to a real sex effect

Go to source).
In its Phase 3 clinical trial, lecanemab slowed cognitive decline by 27 per cent overall, yet one subset of data suggested little to no benefit in females, though the cause of the difference was not clear. An FDA committee voted unanimously that the Phrase 3 trial verified the clinical benefit of lecanemab. Even so, several follow-up papers focused on the trial’s apparent sex difference result to cast doubt on prescribing lecanemab to females.

Female Chromosomes Offer Resilience to Alzheimer's, Says Study
Female Chromosomes Offer Resilience to Alzheimer's, Says Study
By virtue of having a second X chromosome, women get two doses of a Alzheimer's disease protective protein from a gene that only exists on this female sex chromosome, said researchers.

Findings on Lecanemab's Effectiveness in Males vs. Females

To test whether the lecanemab trial truly showed a sex difference in drug effectiveness, McGill Ph.D. candidate Daniel Andrews, in collaboration with researchers led by neuroscientist Prof. Louis Collins, ran simulated trials on openly available Alzheimer’s patient data, using the same demographics and constraints as the lecanemab trial. They found that indeed lecanemab was probably less effective in females than males in the Phase 3 trial. However, there was insufficient evidence to say the drug was totally ineffective in females.

In some patients, lecanemab causes serious side effects. Andrews’ and Collins’ findings should better prepare clinicians to decide whether the potential benefits of lecanemab outweigh the potential harms in female patients, and may inform future consideration of the drug’s approval in other countries. The findings also suggest ways future drug trials can better account for sex differences.

Their results were published in The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.

Could the X Chromosome be Responsible for Alzheimer's?
Could the X Chromosome be Responsible for Alzheimer's?
X chromosome-linked enzyme ubiquitin-specific peptidase 11 (USP11) explains women's increased incidence of Alzheimer's disease.
Reference:
  1. The higher benefit of lecanemab in males compared to females in CLARITY AD is probably due to a real sex effect - (https://alz-journals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/alz.14467)

Source-Eurekalert
Estrogen Replacement Offers Alzheimer’s Disease Protection
Estrogen Replacement Offers Alzheimer’s Disease Protection
In women, biological sex influences the effect of amyloid beta on alterations to tau protein characteristic to Alzheimer's disease, suggesting a role for estradiol in preventing the disease, suggests study.
Female Hormones Serve as the Missing Link in Alzheimer's Disease
Female Hormones Serve as the Missing Link in Alzheimer's Disease
Significant influence of female sex hormones on Alzheimer's disease is revealed by a new study.

Latest Clinical Trials News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional