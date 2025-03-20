Lecanemab`s Surge: Alzheimer`s Breakthrough Amid Gender Concerns

Lecanemab's sales have surged following its FDA approval in 2023, despite questions about its effectiveness in female patients.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

The higher benefit of lecanemab in males compared to females in CLARITY AD is probably due to a real sex effect



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Almost 62% of healthcare practitioners worldwide incorrectly think that dementia is part of normal ageing. #medindia #dementia #healthcare’

Almost 62% of healthcare practitioners worldwide incorrectly think that dementia is part of normal ageing. #medindia #dementia #healthcare’

Findings on Lecanemab's Effectiveness in Males vs. Females

The higher benefit of lecanemab in males compared to females in CLARITY AD is probably due to a real sex effect - (https://alz-journals.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/alz.14467)